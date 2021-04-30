ROK Cup Promotions Confirms Move to New Vegas Location!

Defying all the odds and completing their ROK the RIO event during a global pandemic in 2020, ROK Cup Promotions is upping the ante for the 2021 edition of the event. Set to take place as originally planned from November 3-7, 2021, the prestigious Las Vegas event will move to the Las Vegas Strip and be run at the Paris/Planet Hollywood event lots, continuing their multi-year agreement with Caesars Entertainment. Dubbed #ROKVegas, the new location and host hotels will be on ROKKERS’ calendars for years to come.

“We have been working on this move since the final checkered flag in 2020, and we needed to make sure that we were prepared for all scenarios,” explained Garett Potter. “We knew a location change was needed soon and wanted to get ahead of any potential issue that may come up, as the RIO starts to remodel their property next year. Honestly, I’m going to miss the RIO. We had a lot of success at that property, and it has been a great home for us. We owe a lot to the staff and management. They have been great to work with, always making sure we were taken care of. They are all amazing people and without all their work and dedication to our program, the 2020 ROK the RIO would not have happened.”

Potter continued, “But as we close the door on our time at the RIO, we open another and we are beyond excited about our new location, just off Las Vegas Boulevard in the heart of Las Vegas. Our new location offers us an additional 200,000 square feet of asphalt to work within excellent condition allowing for more track options, a much larger paddock, the possibility of multiple host hotels, and a quick walk from the Las Vegas Strip gives us the ability to showcase our sport to the general public. What’s not to love? Nestled in the middle of Planet Hollywood, Paris and Bally’s, our new home offers endless opportunities.”

Solidifying the first week of November for #ROKVegas, teams and drivers can begin to make arrangements for what is set to be the biggest and best ROK Cup Promotions event in Sin City to date. With numerous ideas and plans being worked on behind the scenes, racers can count on another huge prize fund. Additionally, ROK Cup Promotions will soon announce an East vs West battle to take place in Vegas along with a no-holds-barred Shifter ROK qualifying Shootout. Stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks.

ROK Vegas will also see the return of the 2021 Dan Wheldon Ambassador Award as well as several additional features that the ROK Cup Promotions staff have begun to prepare.

Potter added, “I think as an industry, we were all a little worried about what 2021 would look like but with everything headed in the right direction, we are full steam ahead and look forward to making this the biggest ROK Cup event in Las Vegas ever!

Registration will open Monday, July 12th courtesy of our friends from the Kart Pass App. Details on rooming blocks and travel packages will available over the next few weeks.