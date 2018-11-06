Rok Cup Promotions Confirms 2019 Florida Winter Tour Venues

It is with great pleasure that ROK Cup Promotions confirms the venues for the most popular winter karting series, the 2019 Florida Winter Tour. Taking on the Sunshine State with the traditional three weekend program, the 2019 edition of the Tour will return to one venue that has been a staple on the calendar as well as prepare for two temporary street circuit events at the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the two-time Super Bowl Champions, Miami Dolphins.

“We announced the dates for the Florida Winter Tour back in August to give our teams and participants a chance to plan their schedules,” explained Garett Potter. “We work diligently to secure the venues, but it took longer than expected due to some negotiations as well as our new venue at the Hard Rock Stadium. We feel that we have put together the best possible schedule for the team and competitor alike, and can’t wait to get the 2019 season started.”

The 2019 Florida Winter Tour will hold their traditional three-event weekend schedule January through to March. Kicking off at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida January 17-20, the popular winter karting program will utilize the same venue, but different track layout for the the February 14-17 weekend. Providing an interesting twist to the popular winter karting series, the temporary circuits will equal the playing field all while providing world-class events.

Potter added, “The success of the ROK the RIO this weekend will springboard us into the 2019 season. I think we turned a lot of heads and showcased how great our events can be. The two temporary circuits will be replicas of two popular European layouts that we already know provide great racing. Stay tuned!”

Closing the series at the pristine Ocala Gran Prix facility over the March 21-24 weekend, ROK Cup Promotions and Florida Winter Tour will crown champions and award series prizes including invitations to join Team USA at the 2019 ROK Cup International Finals in October and entries to the second annual 2019 ROK the RIO event in November.

“Ocala Gran Prix is one of the most professionally run tracks in the country and Jorge Arellano and his staff do a great job making us feel right at home,” explained Potter. “OGP goes above and beyond what is needed and for that, we are grateful.”

Potter continued, “While a prize fund will be announced at a later date, I can confirm that invitations to Champions of Mini, Junior, Senior and Masters ROK as well as Shifter and Masters Shifter ROK will be invited to the 2019 ROK International Final. Micro ROK Champions will receive a free entry to the 2019 ROK the RIO. We are also working on several other award opportunities.”

2019 ROK Cup Promotions  Florida Winter Tour

January 17-20: Hard Rock Stadium  Miami Gardens, Florida

February 14-17: Hard Rock Stadium  Miami Gardens, Florida

March 21-24: Ocala Gran Prix  Ocala, Florida

Along with the Florida Winter Tour, ROK Cup Promotions can also confirm the dates and venues for the Full Throttle Karting promoted 2019 Challenge of the Americas and the 2019 ROK Cup Promotions ROK the RIO.

2019 Full Throttle Karting Challenge of the Americas

February 8-10: Calspeed Karting  Fontana, California

March 8-1: Musslemann Honda Circuit  Tucson, Arizona

April 5-7: Simraceway Performance Karting Center  Sonoma, California

2019 ROK Cup Promotions  ROK the RIO

October 29-November 3: RIO All-Suites Hotel and Casino  Las Vegas, Nevada

Please stay tuned for more details on 2019 Vortex ROK / ROK Cup USA racing.

For more information on ROK Cup USA and ROK Cup Promotions, please feel free to contact ROK CUP USA at (407) 476-5635 or info@rokcupusa.com or Garett Potter at garett@rokcupusa.com.