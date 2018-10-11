Rok Cup International Final : Qualifying Day Updates

Tune in throughout the day as we provide updates and results for our Canadian drivers competing at the Rok Cup International Final in Lonato, Italy. The event has attracted 441 drivers from around the world, all powered by Vortex Rok engines.

Thursday Schedule:

Warm-up 8:00 AM (2:00 AM EST)

Qualifying 10:50 AM (4:50 AM EST)

First round of heat races 1:10 PM (7:10 AM EST)

What a day! It was a busy one here in Italy as the Rok Cup International Final officially kicked into gear. A mixed bag of results for our Canadian drivers, some who are quickly learning what international racing is all about. #RokIntlFinal — CanadianKartingNews (@CKN_Live) October 11, 2018

Thursday Heat Races

Mini Rok B vs C

1. Zachary David (PHL)

2. Jonathon Wehwadt (DNK)

3. Jerzy Glac (POL)

4. Anatoly Khavalkin (RUS)

5. Manuel Scognamiglio

Mini Rok G vs H

1. Akshay Bohra (USA)

2. Julien Gael (POL)

3. Flavio Olivieri (ITA)

4. Jacob Douglas (AUS)

5. Dion Gowda (IND)

11. Noah Baker (USA)

Rok Junior A vs C

1. Pietro Ragone (ITA)

2. Saood Variawa (RSA)

3. Matheus Morgatto (BRA)

4. Connor Zilisch (USA)

5. Ignacio Montenegno (ARG)

17. Fernando Barrichelo (BRA)

25. Mackenzie Clark (CAN) *Bumper Violation

Rok Junior B vs E

1. David Locatelli (ITA)

2. Tymoteusz Kucharczyk (ITA)

3. Paolo Ferrari (ITA)

4. Vyacheslav Putyatin (UKR)

5. Federico Rossi (ITA)

11. Dale Curran (CAN) *Bumper Violation

Rok Junior D vs F

1. Ugo Ugochukwu (USA)

2. Federico Cecci (ITA)

3. Joseph Brienza (USA)

4. Federico Albanese (ITA)

5. Enzo Peugeot (FRA)

21. Alessandro De Tullio (USA)

Shifter Rok A vs B

1. Christopher Zani (ITA)

2. Luyet Samuel (CHE)

3. Urbaniak Szymon (POL)

4. Riccardo Cinti (ITA)

5. Michael Mueller (CHE)

6. Daniel Formal (USA)

16. Isaac Marritt (CAN)

18. Rubens Barrichello (BRA)

Shifter Rok C vs D

1. Henry Cubides (VEN)

2. Andrea Zemin (ITA)

3. Andrea Sandri (ITA)

4. Alessandro Buran (ITA)

5. Filip Wojcik (POL)

15. Eduardo Martins (USA)

19. Andre Martins (USA)

23. Nick Firestone (USA)

26. Justin Luik (CAN) – DNF

Expert Rok Heat #1

1. Daniel Zajac (POL)

2. Ariel Castro (USA)

3. Marco Chiari (ITA)

4. Toni Donadei (ITA)

5. Magno Gaia (BRA)

7. Adrian Donkers (CAN)

9. Timothy Meyer (USA)

11. Joe Crupi (CAN)

18. John Cariati (CAN)

20. Francisco Costa (USA)

21. Kurtis Breeding (USA)

Senior Rok A vs B

1. Alex Brown (SGP)

2. Maciej Szyzko (POL)

3. Vittorio Maria Russo (ITA)

4. Giuseppe Gagliano (ITA)

5. Nicolo Cuman (ITA)

22. James McKinney (USA)

23. Marco DiLeo (CAN)

Senior Rok C vs D

1. Szymon Szyszko (POL)

2. Giorgio Molinari (ITA)

3. Davide Cordera (ITA)

4. Adrian Janicki (POL)

5. Anderson Sella (ITA)

15. Emma Delattre (USA)

19. Xavier Harris (CAN)

Mini Rok A vs B

1. Piotr Protaiewicz (POL)

2. Alex Powell (JAM)

3. Ariel Elkin (ISR)

4. Andrea Barbieri (ITA)

5. Kajetan Gawron (POL)

7. James Egozi (USA)

19. Frankie Esposito

Mini Rok F vs G

1. Rashid Al Dhaheri (ARE)

2. Marcos Flack (AUS)

3. Dion Gowda (IND)

4. Matteo De Palo (ITA)

5. Flavio Olivieri (ITA)

29. Noah Baker (USA)

Mini Rok D vs E

1. Christian Bertuca (ITA)

2. Kai Sorenson (USA)

3. Antonio Apicella (ITA)

4. Nikita Johnson (USA)

5. Adam Hideg (ITA)

13. Carson Morgan (USA)

14. Jack Jeffers (USA)

24. Elliot Cox (USA)

Mini Rok I vs L

1. Bartosz Grzywacz (POL)

2. Giuseppe Cimenes (ITA)

3. Alexander Gubenko (RUS)

4. Andrea Kimi Antonelli (ITA)

5. Rafael Modonese (PER)

Rok Junior A vs B

1. Michael Visser (RSA)

2. Eduardo Trifone (ITA)

3. Connor Zilisch (USA)

4. Tymoteusz Kucharczyk (ITA)

5. David Locatelli (ITA)

18. Mackenzie Clark (CAN)

Rok Junior C vs D

1. Federico Cecchi (ITA)

2. Pietro Ragone (ITA)

3. Christian Mansell (AUS)

4. Lucas Bohdanowicz (ARG)

5. Kwanda Makoena (RSA)

10. Joseph Brienza (USA)

Rok Junior E vs F

1. Dale Curran (CAN)

2. Ugo Ugochukwu (USA)

3. Leyton Fourie (RSA)

4. Poalo Ferrari (ITA)

5. Diego Stifter (ITA)

7. Alessandro De Tullio (USA)

A great drive for Dale Curran in the E vs F heat race! He leads early, slips back to second, fends off third place and then cruises to a second place finish in his first heat race! #RokIntlFinal #Italy — CanadianKartingNews (@CKN_Live) October 11, 2018

Official Qualifying

Barely four-tenths of a second slower than the pole-sitter, Isaac Marritt takes twenty-ninth in Rok Shifter qualifying, a solid result. Justin Luik winds up forty-eighth and needs to push, push, push.

Rok Shifter Qualifying:

1. Riccardo Cinti (ITA) – 47.220

2. Christopher Zani (ITA) – 47.235

3. Andrea Zemin (ITAL – 47.240

4. Henri Cubides (VEN) – 47.324

5. Luyet Samuel (CHE) – 47.369

10. Daniel Formal (USA)

25. Rubens Barrichello (BRA)

29. Isaac Marritt (CAN) – 47.659

47. Andre Martins (USA)

48. Justin Luik (CAN) – 48.054

56. Nick Firestone (USA)

We know our Canadian drivers won’t be happy with the results of their qualifying efforts in Senior Rok as both Marco DiLeo and Xavier Harris are ranked in the bottom half. Now they will need to get to work and move forward in the heats.

Rok Senior Qualifying:

1. Alex Brown (SGP) – 48.478

2. Giuseppe Gagliano (ITA) – 48.569

3. Giorgio Molinari (ITA) – 48.574

4. Davide Cordera (ITA) – 48.639

5. Nicolo Cuman (ITA) – 48.644

15. Eduardo Barrichello (BRA)

24. Emma Delattre (USA)

46. James McKinney (USA)

49. Marco DiLeo (CAN) – 49.440

55. Xavier Harris (CAN) – 49.573

After a promising final practice for Joe Crupi, he slipped down the order in Qualifying to seventh. Impressively, all three Canadians were in the top-eleven and look hopeful for the heat races.

Rok Expert Qualifying:

1. Daniel Zajac (POL) – 49.629

2. Tino Dinadei (ITA)* – 49.772

3. Ariel Castro (USA) – 49.857

4. Marco Chiari (ITA)* – 49.866

5. Gianluca Todeschini (ITA)* – 49.894

7. Joe Crupi (CAN) – 50.076

10. John Cariati (CAN)* – 50.327

11. Adrian Donkers (CAN) – 50.485

*Designates Expert Plus drivers

Intensity on the grid for Mini Rok qualifying as five groups of drivers took to the track. A notable driver from the USA was on top as Alex Powell put down the fastest overall time for the outright pole-position. Frankie Esposito found himself right in the middle of the pack in his group, but wound up just over the 100 mark in 101st.

Mini Rok Qualifying:

1. Alex Powell (JAM) – 55.170

2. Marco Flack (AUS) – 55.219

3. Piotr Protasiewicz (POL) – 55.226

4. Jacob Douglas (AUS) – 55.238

5. Anatoly Khavalkin (RUS) – 55.288

17. Kai Sorensen (USA)

19. Nikita Johnson (USA)

26. Miguel Costa (USA)

29. Carson Morgan (USA)

39. Jack Jeffers (USA)

41. James Egozi (USA)

64. Noah Baker (USA)

101. Frankie Esposito (CAN) – 56.364

107. Elliot Cox (USA)

Dale Curran put in a great lap in Rok Junior to end up fourth in his group and fifth overall. Initially the results were separated by group, but now have been adjusted for overall time. Clark is still struggling for speed and wound up sixty-first. He will have to race his way forward. Rok Cup USA’s Matheus Morgatto scored the outright pole-position.

Rok Junior Qualifying:

1. Matheus Morgatto (BRA) – 49.594

2. David Locatelli (ITA) – 49.608

3. Pietro Ragone (ITA) – 49.640

4. Federico Cecchi (ITA) – 49.667

5. Dale Curran (CAN) – 49.672

6. Ugo Ugochukwu (USA)

7. Connor Zilisch (USA) – 49.730

10. Joseph Brienza (USA)

12. Alessandro De Tullio (USA)

61. Mackenzie Clark (CAN)

It’s a little cooler today at South Garda Karting, but still another beautiful day for Karting. #RokIntlFinal @ROKCUPOfficial — CanadianKartingNews (@CKN_Live) October 11, 2018

Morning warm-up

For the first time this week we have live timing and results. Here is how the Canadian drivers faired in their morning warm-up sessions, preparing for the all-important qualifying session that follows.

Junior Rok – Group 1

1. Ugo Ugochukwu (USA) – 49.988

3. Dale Curran (CAN) – 50.155

Junior Rok – Group 2

1. Cecchi Federico (ITA) – 50.115

Junior Rok – Group 3

1. Variana Saood (RSA) – 50.092

17. Mackenzie Clark (CAN) – 50.608

Mini Rok – 5 Groups

Fastest: Piotr Protasiewicz (POL) – 54.990

17. Frankie Esposito (CAN) – 56.421 (Group 3)

Senior Rok – Group 2

1. Giorgio Molinari (ITA) – 48.575

18. Marco DiLeo (CAN) – 49.326

27. Xavier Harris (CAN) – 49.606

Expert Rok

1. Daniel Zajac (POL) – 49.816

2. Joe Crupi (CAN) – 50.090

8. Adrian Donkers (CAN) – 50.373

9. John Cariati + (CAN) – 50.388

Shifter Rok – Group 1

1. Riccardo Cinti (ITA) – 47.264

22. Justin Luik (CAN) – 48.273

Shifter Rok – Group 2

1. Alessandro Buran (ITA) – 47.101

16. Isaac Marritt (CAN) – 47.772