Rok Cup International Final – Heat Racing Updates

The Rokkers are in for a full day of heat racing Friday at the South Garda Karting circuit in Lonato, Italy. Following Thursday’s Qualification sessions, the heat races kicked off Thursday afternoon.

Friday will feature a full day of heat races, 28 in total, sorting out the rankings for Senior Rok, Expert Rok and Shifter Rok, while Mini and Junior will complete their heats on Saturday morning to determine who will be in the A and B Finals.

Thursday Updates | Photo Gallery

Friday Heat Race Results:

Mini Rok G vs L Heat:

1. Kimi Antonelli (ITA)
2. Flavio Olivieri (ITA)
3. Jacob Douglas (AUS)
4. Dion Gowda (IND)
5. Alexander Gubenko (RUS)

12. Noah Baker (USA)

Mini Rok B vs E Heat:

1. Jonathon Weywadt (DNK)
2. Piotr Protasiewicz (POL)
3. Carson Morgan (USA)
4. Jerzy Glac (POL)
5. Nikita Johnson (USA)

16. Jack Jeffers (USA)

Shifter Rok B vs C Heat:

1. Andrea Zemin (ITA)
2. Christopher Zani (ITA)
3. Micheal Muller (CHE)
4. Federico Squaranti (ITA)
5. Jacopo Guidetti (ITA)

8. Daniel Formal (CRI)
24. Andre Martins (USA) *Nosecone Penalty

Shifter Rok A vs D Heat:

1. Henry Cubides (VEN)
2. Andrea Sandri (ITA)
3. Riccarco Cinti (ITA)
4. Luyet Samuel (CHE)
5. Filip Wojcik (POL)

17. Isaas Marritt (CAN)
22. Justin Luik (CAN)
23. Rubens Barrichello (BRA)
25. Nick Firestone (USA)
26. Eduardo Martins (USA)

Mini Rok F vs I Heat:

1. Lukas Malek (SVK)
2. Rashid Al Dhaheri (ARE)
3. Marcos Flack (AUS)
4. Zoltan Koros (SVK)
5. Bartosz Grzywacz (POL)

Mini Rok A vs D Heat:

1. Alex Powell (JAM)
2. Kajetan Gawron (POL)
3. Andrea Barbieri (ITA)
4. Ariel Elkin (RUS)
5. Karol Pasiewicz (POL)

6. James Egozi (USA)
10. Kai Sorenson (USA)
24. Frankie Esposito (CAN)

Mini Rok H vs L Heat:

1. Kimi Antonelli (ITA)
2. Gael Julien (POL)
3. Akshay Bohra (USA)
4. Tomas Stolcemanis (LVA)
5. Joe Fawcett (AUS)

6. Miguel Costa (USA)

Mini Rok C vs E Heat:

1. Nikita Johnson (USA)
2. Anatoly Khavalkin (RUS)
3. Ilia Dunin (RUS)
4. Igor Cepsil (CZE)
5. Carson Morgan (USA)

16. Jack Jeffers (USA)

Senior Rok B vs C Heat:

1. Pietro Delli Guanti (ITA)
2. Giorgio Molinari (ITA)
3. Guiseppe Gagliano (ITA)
4. Szymon Szyzko (POL)
5. Adrian Janicki (POL)

23. Xavier Harris (CAN)
28. James McKinney (USA)

Senior Rok A vs D Heat:

1. Alex Brown (SGP)
2. Maciej Szyszko (POL)
3. Nicolo Cuman (ITA)
4. Luca Bertonelli (ITA)
5. Leonardo Moncini (ITA)

18. Emma Delattre (USA)
24. Marco Di Leo (CAN)

Expert Rok Heat #3:

1. Daniel Zajac (POL)
2. Ariel Castro (USA)
3. Gianluca Todeschini (ITA)
4. Magno Gaia (BRA)
5. Erik Jackson (USA)

10. Timothy Meyer (USA)
13. Adrian Donkers (CAN)
14. John Cariati (CAN)
18. Francisco Costa (USA)
22. Kurtis Breeding (USA)
23. Joe Crupi (CAN) *DNS

Junior Rok C vs F Heat:

1. Pietro Ragone (ITA)
2. Ugo Ugochukwu (USA)
3. Christian Mansell (AUS)
4. Valerio Marzi (ITA)
5. Enzo Peuguot (FRA)

7. Alessandro De Tullio (USA)
22. Fernando Barrichello (BRA)

Junior Rok B vs D Heat:

1. Tymoteusz Kucharczyk (ITA)
2. Federico Cecchi (ITA)
3. David Locatelli (ITA)
4. Vyacheslav Putyatin (UKR)
5. Bartek Piekutowski (POL)

7. Joseph Brienza (USA)

Junior Rok A vs E Heat:

1. Paolo Ferrari (ITA)
2. Connor Zilisch (USA)
3. Dale Curran (CAN)
4. Matheus Morgatto (USA)
5. Edoardo Trifone (ITA)

15. Mackenzie Clark (CAN)

Shifter Rok B vs D Heat:

1. Christopher Zani (ITA)
2. Henry Cubides (VEN)
3. Andrea Sandri (ITA)
4. Micheal Muller (CHE)
5. Gabriele Bensi (ITA)

18. Justin Luik (CAN)
25. Nick Firestone (USA)
31. Eduardo Martins (USA) *DNS

Shifter Rok A vs C Heat:

1. Andrea Zemin (ITA)
2. Luyet Samuel (CHE)
3. Jacopo Guidetti (ITA)
4. Ricciardo Cinti (ITA)
5. Urbaniak Szymon (POL)

13. Isaac Marritt (CAN)
17. Andre Martins (USA)
19. Rubens Barrichello (BRA)

Mini Rok G vs I Heat:

1. Jacob Douglas (AUS)
2. Flavio Olivieri (ITA)
3. Giuseppe Cimenes Jacopo (ITA)
4. Dion Gowda (IND)
5. Kaden Probst (AUS)

11. Noah Baker (USA)

Mini Rok B vs D Heat:

1. Christian Bertuca (ITA)
2. Piotr Protasiewicz (POL)
3. Kai Soresen (USA)
4. Jonathon Weywadt (DNK)
5. Nicolas Ambiado Quinones (CHL)

16. Elliot Cox (USA)

Mini Rok F vs H Heat:

1. Bohra Akshay (USA)
2. Rashid Al Dhaheri (ARE)
3. Kirill Kutskov (RUS)
4. Gael Julien (POL)
5. Marcos Flack (AUS)

17. Miguel Costa (USA) *Bumper Penalty

Mini Rok A vs C Heat:

1. Alex Powell (JAM)
2. Ariel Elkin (RUS)
3. Kajeten Gowron (POL)
4. Andrea Barbieri (ITA)
5. James Egozi (USA)

24. Frankie Esposito (CAN)

Senior Rok B vs D Heat:

1. Giuseppe Gagliano(ITA)
2. Davide Cordera (ITA)
3. Pietro Delli Guanti (ITA)
4. Maria Russo Vittorio (ITA)
5. Anderson Sella (ITA)

21. Emma Delattre (USA) *Bumper penalty
29. James McKinney (USA) *Bumper penalty

Senior Rok A vs C Heat:

1. Maciej Szyszko (POL)
2. Alex Brown (SGN)
3. Giorgio Molinari (ITA)
4. Szymon Szyszko (POL)
5. Adrian Janicki (POL)

8. Eduardo Barrichello (BRA)
28. Xavier Harris (CAN)
32. Marco DiLeo (CAN) *DNS

Expert Rok Heat #2:

1. Daniel Zajac (POL)
2. Ariel Castro (USA)
3. René Lohmann-Jørgensen (DNK)
4. Magno Gaia (BRA)
5. Joe Crupi (CAN)

8. Timothy Meyer (USA)
12. John Cariati (CAN)
14. Erik Jackson (USA) *Bumper Penalty
16. Francisco Costa (USA)
19. Adrian Donkers (CAN)

Junior Rok C vs E Heat:

1. Pietro Ragone (ITA)
2. Dale Curran (CAN)
3. Joshua Parkinson (AUS)
4. Ignacio Montenegro (ARG)
5. Christian Mansell (AUS)

7. Fernando Barrichello (BRA)

Junior Rok B vs F Heat:

1. Tymoteusz Kucharczyk (ITA)
2. Ugo Ugochukwu (USA)
3. Enzo Peugeot (FRA)
4. Vyacheslav Putyatin (UKR)
5. Leyton Fourie (RSA)

23. Alessandro De Tullio (USA)

Junior Rok A vs D Heat:

1. Connor Zilisch (USA)
2. Michael Visser (RSA)
3. Federico Albanese (ITA)
4. Joseph Brienza (USA)
5. Eduardo Trifone (ITA)

8. Matheus Morgatto (USA) *Bumper Penalty
29. Mackenzie Clark (CAN) *Bumper Penalty

