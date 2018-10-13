Rok Cup International Final – Championship Saturday Updates

PSL Karting
It’s been a long year for many Rok racers around the world and it all comes down to today in Italy. Taking to the South Garda Karting circuit, the Rok Cup International Final will wrap up their annual event with their championship finals for each category. There were a few heat races to complete on Saturday morning, setting up the grids for the Junior Rok and Mini Rok main events.

Saturday Schedule:

  • Qualifying Heats – 9:40 AM (3:40AM EST)
  • Drivers Presentation – 11:40 AM (5:40AM EST)
  • Shifter Rok Vortex Trophy – 1:00 PM (7:00 AM EST)
  • Senior Rok OMP Trophy – 1:25 PM (7:25 AM EST)
  • Junior Rok Bridgestone Trophy – 1:50 PM (7:50 AM EST)
  • Mini Rok Signha Trophy – 2:15 PM (8:15 AM EST)
  • Expert Rok Final – 2:35 PM
  • Super Rok Final – 3:05 PM
  • Shifter Rok Final – 3:35 PM
  • Senior Rok Final – 4:05 PM
  • Junior Rok Final – 4:35 PM
  • Mini Rok Final – 5:05 PM

