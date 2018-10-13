Rok Cup International Final – Championship Saturday Updates

It’s been a long year for many Rok racers around the world and it all comes down to today in Italy. Taking to the South Garda Karting circuit, the Rok Cup International Final will wrap up their annual event with their championship finals for each category. There were a few heat races to complete on Saturday morning, setting up the grids for the Junior Rok and Mini Rok main events.

Saturday Schedule:

Qualifying Heats – 9:40 AM (3:40AM EST)

Drivers Presentation – 11:40 AM (5:40AM EST)

Shifter Rok Vortex Trophy – 1:00 PM (7:00 AM EST)

Senior Rok OMP Trophy – 1:25 PM (7:25 AM EST)

Junior Rok Bridgestone Trophy – 1:50 PM (7:50 AM EST)

Mini Rok Signha Trophy – 2:15 PM (8:15 AM EST)

Expert Rok Final – 2:35 PM

Super Rok Final – 3:05 PM

Shifter Rok Final – 3:35 PM

Senior Rok Final – 4:05 PM

Junior Rok Final – 4:35 PM

Mini Rok Final – 5:05 PM

At the checkered flag, Marritt ends his Rok Finals in a respectable 25th. — CanadianKartingNews (@CKN_Live) October 13, 2018

That’s the finish. P5 for Crupi! Donkers P11. Cariati P13. Crupi will take fourth of the Experts as one driver ahead of him was an Expert Plus. — CanadianKartingNews (@CKN_Live) October 13, 2018

At the checkered flag Clark gains one more position and finishes 18th. #RokIntlFinal — CanadianKartingNews (@CKN_Live) October 13, 2018

Delattre wins the Rok Senior Trophy race. DiLeo climbs to 8th almost matching his result from last year. Harris ends up in 16th. #RokIntlFinal — CanadianKartingNews (@CKN_Live) October 13, 2018