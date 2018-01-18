Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour To Test Push-Back Bumper System

After the recent event in Italy for the ROK CUP International Final, ROK Cup Promotions received many requests to look at the possibility of mandating the pushback bumper for the 2018 program. With a lot of discussion on the topic, ROK Cup Promotions announces today that Mini, Junior and Senior Shifter ROK will be required to run the pushback bumper, for testing and education purposes only, for the three rounds of the 2018 Florida Winter Tour.

“I want to make it clear that no penalties will be issued for pushback bumpers,” states ROK Cup Promotions Director of Operations Garett Potter.

“We want to test the system, to see if we will incorporate it into our rule set in the future. The program has both advantages and disadvantages to the American market but if it provides safer racing with less contact, I think we can all agree we should take a closer look.”

Pushback bumper kits will be provided for free as part of registration for the selected classes. Mini, Junior and Senior Shifter ROK classes are required to run the bumper system, and will be considered required equipment by tech.

Registration for the 2018 Florida Winter Tour is ongoing at http://bit.ly/fwt-reg.

2018 Florida Winter Tour Schedule

Round 1: January 18-21, 2018 – Palm Beach Karting – Jupiter, Florida

Round 2: February 15-18, 2018 – Ocala Gran Prix – Ocala, Florida

Round 3: March 15-18, 2018 – Orlando Kart Center – Orlando, Florida