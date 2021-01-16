Connect with us
#FloridaWinterTour

ROK Cup Florida Winter Tour Pompano Beach Updates

Published on

Keep up to date with how our Canadian drivers are doing at the first round of the 2021 ROK Cup USA Florida Winter Tour, held this weekend in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Heat #2 Results

ROK Mini
4. Jensen Burnett
12. Jordan Di Leo

ROK Senior
5. Ben Cooper
19. Mathieu Cousineau
21. Laurent Legault
DNF. Lucas Pernod

ROK Micro
5. Rocco Simone
6. Gabriel Balog
14. Justin DiLucia

ROK Shifter
9. Antonio Serravalle
10. Davide Greco
12. Thomas Nepveu

VLR Junior
4. Ayden Ingratta

ROK Junior
8. Ayden Ingratta
9. Marcello Paniccia
17. Alex Berg

VLR Masters
2. Anthony Simone
5. Cayden Goodridge

Heat #1 Results

ROK Mini
6. Jensen Burnett
8. Jordan Di Leo

ROK Senior
9. Ben Cooper
18. Mathieu Cousineau
20. Laurent Legault
22. Lucas Pernod

ROK Micro
4. Gabriel Balog
10. Rocco Simone
12. Justin DiLucia

ROK Shifter
12. Thomas Nepveu
15. Antonio Serravalle
17. Davide Greco

VLR Junior
15. Ayden Ingratta

ROK Junior
8. Ayden Ingratta
13. Marcello Paniccia
15. Alex Berg

VLR Masters
3. Cayden Goodridge
5. Anthony Simone

Qualifying Update

ROK Mini
4. Jordan Di Leo
6. Jensen Burnett

ROK Senior
9. Ben Cooper
15. Mathieu Cousineau
24. Lucas Pernod
25. Laurent Legault

ROK Micro
4. Gabriel Balog
12. Rocco Simone
18. Justin DiLucia

ROK Shifter
7. Antonio Serravalle
12. Davide Greco
16. Thomas Nepveu

VLR Junior
6. Ayden Ingratta

ROK Junior
8. Ayden Ingratta
16. Marcello Paniccia
17. Alex Berg

VLR Masters
2. Anthony Simone
3. Cayden Goodridge

