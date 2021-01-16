ROK Cup Florida Winter Tour Pompano Beach Updates

Keep up to date with how our Canadian drivers are doing at the first round of the 2021 ROK Cup USA Florida Winter Tour, held this weekend in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Heat #2 Results

ROK Mini

4. Jensen Burnett

12. Jordan Di Leo

ROK Senior

5. Ben Cooper

19. Mathieu Cousineau

21. Laurent Legault

DNF. Lucas Pernod

ROK Micro

5. Rocco Simone

6. Gabriel Balog

14. Justin DiLucia

ROK Shifter

9. Antonio Serravalle

10. Davide Greco

12. Thomas Nepveu

VLR Junior

4. Ayden Ingratta

ROK Junior

8. Ayden Ingratta

9. Marcello Paniccia

17. Alex Berg

VLR Masters

2. Anthony Simone

5. Cayden Goodridge

Heat #1 Results

ROK Mini

6. Jensen Burnett

8. Jordan Di Leo

ROK Senior

9. Ben Cooper

18. Mathieu Cousineau

20. Laurent Legault

22. Lucas Pernod

ROK Micro

4. Gabriel Balog

10. Rocco Simone

12. Justin DiLucia

ROK Shifter

12. Thomas Nepveu

15. Antonio Serravalle

17. Davide Greco

VLR Junior

15. Ayden Ingratta

ROK Junior

8. Ayden Ingratta

13. Marcello Paniccia

15. Alex Berg

VLR Masters

3. Cayden Goodridge

5. Anthony Simone

Qualifying Update

ROK Mini

4. Jordan Di Leo

6. Jensen Burnett

ROK Senior

9. Ben Cooper

15. Mathieu Cousineau

24. Lucas Pernod

25. Laurent Legault

ROK Micro

4. Gabriel Balog

12. Rocco Simone

18. Justin DiLucia

ROK Shifter

7. Antonio Serravalle

12. Davide Greco

16. Thomas Nepveu

VLR Junior

6. Ayden Ingratta

ROK Junior

8. Ayden Ingratta

16. Marcello Paniccia

17. Alex Berg

VLR Masters

2. Anthony Simone

3. Cayden Goodridge