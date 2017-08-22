Rok Cup Canada To Expand 2017 National Roster

Following on its Rok Cup Canada announcement from early July, the team at Goodwood Kartways is excited to announce today that its National Roster for the 2017 Rok Cup International Final will be expanding at this week’s Canadian National Karting Championships presented by Canadian Tire! The date for its previously mentioned season-ending Rok special event has also been set for September 9th, where three additional drivers will complete the National Roster prior to competing in Italy this October.

“It’s great to see the early interest in the Rok Cup program and the support we’ve been extended in having five invitations to the Rok Cup International Final, even without having a full championship this season,” said Rok Cup Canada Manager Marco Di Leo.

“We’ve had a shifter driver qualify from the Vega Cup, will add another at Nationals and then complete the roster by recognizing the top drivers in Junior Rok, Senior Rok and Masters Rok this September. It’s a promising start to be sure.”

Prime Powerteam/BirelART driver Ethan Simioni earned the first spot on the Rok Cup National Roster for 2017 by virtue of being the highest standing Rok powered shifter pilot in the Vega Cup Championship. A rookie in the shifter class, Simioni nonetheless took pole and set fastest lap at the opening event in Innisfil, then built on his speed and consistency as the year progressed, topping all in Rok points.

The second spot on the Rok Cup National Roster will also be awarded to a shifter pilot, this one being the driver that earns the Canadian National Karting Championship this coming weekend at Mosport. The Junior, Senior and Masters Rok roster spots will be awarded on September 9th at Goodwood Kartways during the finale of the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Championship.

“This is definitely an important time for our karting community,” added Goodwood Kartways President Daniel Di Leo. “The two-stroke market has been fragile for the past few years and with steps we’ve taken we’re demonstrating our commitment to rebuilding what has always been an important part of Canadian karting. The support we have received from both the people at Vortex and in the karting community is certainly refreshing, and today’s announcement is just another step in the right direction as we continue the transition to Rok Cup racing throughout all of our programs.”

Karters are reminded that in preparation for club and Rok Cup Regional racing next year, Rok Cup Canada is able to offer a trade-in opportunity from September 1st to December 1st which will ease the transition to Vortex power. Drivers can trade in select Rotax, Honda, Maxter or TM engines as they prepare for the CRFKC finale, Florida Winter Tour and the year ahead. Trade can be arranged at Goodwood Kartways or through any authorized Canadian Vortex dealer.

Vortex Engines has been at the forefront of karting for over 20 years, and collected 17 World Cups over a variety of categories. Vortex Engines’ production is divided between units for international competition, and Rok engines for one-make Rok Cup championships around the world. For more information please visit www.vortex-rok.com, and visit us at Mosport this weekend!