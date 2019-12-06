Rok Cup Canada Switches Rok Masters to the 100cc VLR Engine and Offers Special Introductory Price!

In 2020, Rok Cup Canada has announced that ROK Masters will compete aboard the Vortex VLR 100cc engine package and they have a special introductory price that surely will get the attention of our racers over the age of 30 looking to go a little faster next season!

The new ROK VLR engine retails for $2450.00 CAD and comes complete, ready to race minus the engine mount. From now until December 25, 2019, ROK Cup Canada will sell the ROK VLR for $1999.00 CAD.

The new ROK VLR engine was designed solely with club racers in mind, whether it’s a new racer getting into karting, or for those looking to move up from a four-cycle powerplant. It has experienced success in the Challenge of the Americas and recently at ROK the RIO in Las Vegas, where several Canadian drivers got their first taste of the engine.

The VLR engine will replace the GP engine in the Rok Masters category only (ages 30+). With its implementation, this year at Rok Cup Canada events, watch for bigger Rok Masters VLR grids and for this category to make its way to select national level ROK programs across the country in 2020.

“This engine is fun to drive, electric start, revs over 16000 RPM, reliable and is a bolt-on package to any 4-cycle or 2-cycle chassis. In my opinion the perfect package for a Briggs Masters driver who is looking for more speed without the higher start-up costs.”

“I’m confident this will be what we need to revive this master category across the country. We are happy to provide the Free Rental Offer, Trade-in program, and introductory pricing to all Masters drivers.”

-Marco Di Leo, Rok Cup Canada Director

The Free VLR Rental offer includes a brand new engine to all drivers who pre-register for the five ROK Cup Canada races. The alternate trade-in offer is available to any previous ROK Master driver who currently owns a ROK GP engine and plans to participate in ROK Cup events. The driver will simply exchange a used GP engine for a brand new VLR. Lastly, a great introductory price offer that certainly makes 2-cycle racing affordable.

Offers are limited and interested drivers should contact marco@goodwoodkartways.com immediately to reserve their new VLR engine.

Masters Rok (VLR)

Age: 30 & up (or 200 lbs+)

License: Grade A

Class weight: 380 lbs

Tires: Vega Blue ONT – 4.6/6.5

Rear Width – 53.5″ 182mm wheel

Fuel: VP 110

Oil: Silkolene KR2 or PRO2

2020 ROK Cup Canada Schedule coming soon.

For all related ROK Cup Canada info visit: www.rokcup-canada.com.