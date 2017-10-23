Rok Cup Canada Engine Trade-In Offer Ends October 31!

Rok Cup Canada and Goodwood Kartways want to remind kart racers that the engine trade-in offer for new Rok Cup engines will expire on October 31, 2017.

“As we transition over to the Rok, we have had a great response from the community, including over 100 trade-ins already and we’re expecting more before the deadline,” explained Marco Di Leo of Goodwood Kartways.

“Vortex Rok engines will be the official two-cycle engines at Goodwood, Mosport, Hamilton and Innisfil in 2018 as well as the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge.”

Di Leo was one of seven Canadians drivers who took part in the Rok Cup International Final in Italy just over a week ago, an experience he can’t wait to share with more Canadian drivers in future years.

“I had a great time in Italy. The Rok Cup event was spectacular and we’re already excited to support and send our Canadian drivers to the race in 2018.”

Those interested in the Vortex Rok trade in offer should view the flyer below and then contact Goodwood Kartways before the October 31 deadline.