(Photo: Jay Howard's Driver Development)

Robert Soroka Joins Jay Howard’s Driver Development for 2019 US F4 Campaign

Jay Howard’s Driver Development program (JHDD) is pleased to announce the first of four confirmed drivers for the 2019 F4 United States Championship Powered by Honda. Canadian kart racer Robert Soroka has inked a deal to join the multi-car program and will use winter testing to get up to speed before his debut in the series in 2019.

“Robert has an impressive karting background. We hope to see him transition to cars smoothly and continue to show his pace and ability to compete up front,” explains Jay Howard. “Our program helps drivers build the fundamentals they need to be at the front of the field and all Robert will need is the experience. We have several test days planned throughout the winter and are confident that come race one next season, he will be in contention.”

Beginning his karting career at the age of thirteen, Soroka is not your traditional kart racer who started at the age of seven or eight. Getting up to speed quickly and learning from his peers, Soroka has added countless race wins and podium results to his racing resume and is now ready for the next step in his climb up the motorsports ladder.

“A dream come true. To finally start my career in F4 is a honor only a good few can achieve,” adds Robert Soroka. “With the testing that I have done already, I have learned so much in such little time and I am so happy to be apart of such an amazing and progressive team. 2019 will be one heck of a journey and it can’t come any sooner!”

Howard continues, “2019 will be a learning year for Robert. He will need to learn the car, crew, engineer, set up as well as new race tracks that he has never been on before. He is a bright and talented racer and I am confident that he will be successful right out of the gate.”

For more information on Jay Howard’s Driver Development program, please contact him via e-mail to Jay@JayHoward.com or visit him online at www.JayHoward.com.