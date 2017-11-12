SRA Karting
RMCGF Daily Debrief: Day 7 – The Final Drive! We Chat More With Ben Cooper and Find Kevin Glover!

We wrap up the week at the Rotax Grand Finals and highlight the 7 Canadians who raced in the Finals on Saturday. Ben Cooper joins us and we finally found Kevin Glover!

It is a two-part video, so after watching part 1 above, click part two below.

Part 2

