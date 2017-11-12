RMCGF Daily Debrief: Day 7 – The Final Drive! We Chat More With Ben Cooper and Find Kevin Glover!

We wrap up the week at the Rotax Grand Finals and highlight the 7 Canadians who raced in the Finals on Saturday. Ben Cooper joins us and we finally found Kevin Glover!
It is a two-part video, so after watching part 1 above, click part two below.
We wrap up the week at the Rotax Grand Finals and highlight the 7 Canadians who raced in the Finals on Saturday. Ben Cooper joins us and we finally found Kevin Glover!
It is a two-part video, so after watching part 1 above, click part two below.
News Manager and Senior Photographer for CKN.
At this year’s Rotax Grand Finals, the DD2 Category was one of the most competitive international grids...
The Rotax Junior final had a ton of excitement in with a huge pack of drivers in...
Marcus Amand (FRA) was unchallenged in the Mini-Max final keeping a consistent lead to the pack in...
Keanu Al Azhari (UAE) took a big lead at the start of the Final after starting on...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login