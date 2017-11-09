SRA Karting
Multimedia

RMCGF Daily Debrief: Day 5 – We Found Marco Signoretti and Prove Neelan Can’t Sing!

RMCGF Daily Debrief: Day 5 – We Found Marco Signoretti and Prove Neelan Can’t Sing!

Heat races are complete, Neelan can’t sing and Marco Signoretti hitched a ride back to the hotel with us.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Multimedia
@codyschindel

News Manager and Senior Photographer for CKN.

CKN Directory

Articles Related to Marco Signoretti

Articles Related to Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals

Copyright © 2017 International Karting Media Group.