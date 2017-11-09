RMCGF Daily Debrief: Day 5 – We Found Marco Signoretti and Prove Neelan Can’t Sing!

Heat races are complete, Neelan can’t sing and Marco Signoretti hitched a ride back to the hotel with us.
Heat races are complete, Neelan can’t sing and Marco Signoretti hitched a ride back to the hotel with us.
News Manager and Senior Photographer for CKN.
It’s been a great couple of weeks for Marco Signoretti as we have another exciting announcement about...
With the addition of Jason Leung on the weekend to the Team Canada for the upcoming Rotax...
On Sunday the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge hosted their second annual Briggs & Stratton Summerfest and...
If there was a good time to hit your stride and begin a win streak at Mosport...
The action is moving along quickly at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals as Thursday featured the...
Keep up with all of our coverage of Team Canada at the 2017 Rotax Max Challenge Grand...
Rotax Micro-Max driver Marcello Paniccia joins us on our drive back to the hotel as we discuss...
After weeks of anticipation, two full days of practice and a brief morning warm-up, drivers and mechanics...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login