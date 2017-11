RMCGF Daily Debrief: Day 2 – Tyler Kashak Joins Us Following First Practice Day

The first day of practice is in the books and Tyler Kashak joins us in the back seat to talk about his day, the pushback bumpers, the new MOJO D4 Tires, and plenty more.

