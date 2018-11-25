RMCGF Daily Debrief – Day 1 – The Chassis Raffle

In our first video of the week, Ben Cooper and I recap the first official day at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Brazil.
In our first video of the week, Ben Cooper and I recap the first official day at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Brazil.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
You must be logged in to post a comment.
A much smaller and different looking Team Canada is arriving in Joao Pessoa, Brazil for the annual...
After two days of dry racing in Mont-Tremblant, the skies opened up and the rain came pouring...
This year’s Canadian squad for the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals came one step closer to completion...
Next weekend, the Jim Russell Karting Academy in beautiful Mont-Tremblant, Quebec will host the first annual Canadian...
YouTube
RSS