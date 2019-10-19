RMC Canada Previews Team Canada for 2019 Rotax Grand Finals

Patrick Moreau of Rotax Max Challenge Canada and Ben Cooper, Team Canada Captain, have sat down to preview the drivers competing on Team Canada at the upcoming Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Sarno, Italy. This will be the 20th version of the Grand Finals, a special edition.

CKN is trackside in Italy and is looking forward to a great event, bringing coverage and photo galleries from the big event to our readers.

Part 2 of the video.