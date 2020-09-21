Connect with us
SRA Karting

CKN | CanadianKartingNews.com | Because Karting is a way of Life!

Rizk Holds off Greco for Rotax DD2 Win; Gauthier On Top Again in DD2 Masters

Canadian Open

Rizk Holds off Greco for Rotax DD2 Win; Gauthier On Top Again in DD2 Masters

Published on

Christophe Rizk will join Team Canada for the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals after holding off Davide Greco in the Rotax DD2 Final of the Canadian Open.

From the drop of the green flag, Rizk jumped out to the early lead followed closely by Davide Greco. The two instantly began to pull away from the field, matching each other for pace.

Lap after lap, Greco was close but not close enough. Rizk didn’t steer a wheel wrong and left no opportunities for Greco to find a way by. Even with a last-lap effort, Greco just couldn’t get close enough when he needed to.

Crossing the finish line 0.143 seconds apart, Rizk was the victor while Greco came up short of another trip to the Grand Finals.

Third place went to Matthew Taskinen (CRG), the winner of the Rotax Canada Final a few weeks ago in his home province of Alberta. He also posted the fastest lap of the race.

Fourth place was another driver from Alberta, Noel Dowler (TonyKart), while Didier Carre (BirelART) completed the top-five.

Race Results: Canadian Open Rotax DD2 Final

  1. Christophe Rizk
  2. David Greco +0.143
  3. Matthew Taskinen +2.133
  4. Noel Dowler +4.711
  5. Didier Carre +7.214
  6. Hugo Ouellette
  7. Louka St Jean
  8. Zephyrin Dupain
  9. Owen Clarke
  10. Lucas Pernod
  11. Jules Pernod
  12. Cederic Cataphard
  13. Maximilien Gareau
  14. Kevin Ignatowicz
  15. Nicholas Rivard
  16. James Mapp
  17. Raphael St Pierre
  18. Gianpaolo Frigo
  19. Steven Bastone
  20. Giuseppe Napolitano

In the Rotax DD2 Masters Final, Alexandre Gauthier (BirelART) scored his second invitation to join Team Canada the Rotax Grand Finals, with a flag-to-flag victory.

Gauthier was lights out all weekend long, earning the pole-position in Qualifying on Saturday and then cruising in the PreFinal to lead the way to green on Sunday.

Second went to Jean Philippe Raymond (TonyKart), while Etienne LaSalle (CL Kart) posted the fastest lap of the race en route to finishing third.

Race Results: Canadian Open Rotax DD2 Masters Final

  1. Alexandre Gauthier
  2. Jean Philippe Raymond +1.826
  3. Etienne LaSalle +2.442
  4. Laurent Boivin +8.773
  5. Vivien Chevallier +9.078
  6. Sajan Seyan
  7. David Barube
  8. Pascal Paquin
  9. Bruno Legrand
  10. Jean Francois Richard
  11. Pierre Bureau
  12. Julien Rioux
  13. Eric Fontesse
  14. Hugo Fontaine
  15. Ryan Berry
  16. Aniello Napolitano
  17. Stephane Veilleux

Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

To Top