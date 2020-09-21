Rizk Holds off Greco for Rotax DD2 Win; Gauthier On Top Again in DD2 Masters

Christophe Rizk will join Team Canada for the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals after holding off Davide Greco in the Rotax DD2 Final of the Canadian Open.

From the drop of the green flag, Rizk jumped out to the early lead followed closely by Davide Greco. The two instantly began to pull away from the field, matching each other for pace.

Lap after lap, Greco was close but not close enough. Rizk didn’t steer a wheel wrong and left no opportunities for Greco to find a way by. Even with a last-lap effort, Greco just couldn’t get close enough when he needed to.

Crossing the finish line 0.143 seconds apart, Rizk was the victor while Greco came up short of another trip to the Grand Finals.

Third place went to Matthew Taskinen (CRG), the winner of the Rotax Canada Final a few weeks ago in his home province of Alberta. He also posted the fastest lap of the race.

Fourth place was another driver from Alberta, Noel Dowler (TonyKart), while Didier Carre (BirelART) completed the top-five.

Race Results: Canadian Open Rotax DD2 Final

Christophe Rizk David Greco +0.143 Matthew Taskinen +2.133 Noel Dowler +4.711 Didier Carre +7.214 Hugo Ouellette Louka St Jean Zephyrin Dupain Owen Clarke Lucas Pernod Jules Pernod Cederic Cataphard Maximilien Gareau Kevin Ignatowicz Nicholas Rivard James Mapp Raphael St Pierre Gianpaolo Frigo Steven Bastone Giuseppe Napolitano

In the Rotax DD2 Masters Final, Alexandre Gauthier (BirelART) scored his second invitation to join Team Canada the Rotax Grand Finals, with a flag-to-flag victory.

Gauthier was lights out all weekend long, earning the pole-position in Qualifying on Saturday and then cruising in the PreFinal to lead the way to green on Sunday.

Second went to Jean Philippe Raymond (TonyKart), while Etienne LaSalle (CL Kart) posted the fastest lap of the race en route to finishing third.

Race Results: Canadian Open Rotax DD2 Masters Final