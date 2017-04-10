Kellen Ritter (c) celebrates his victory with series champion Christian Brooks (l) and Canadian Matthew Taskinen (r) - Photo courtesy: Seans Buur / Challenge of the Americas

Ritter Takes Victory in Sonoma at COTA Finale

Vancouver, British Columbia’s Kellen Ritter closed out his Rotax Challenge of the Americas campaign with a Rotax Senior victory on Sunday in Sonoma, California. His second victory of the season wasn’t quite enough for the championship, but it was enough to secure the runner-up position on the Championship podium.

With three Canadian drivers in the mix for the championship, it was American driver Christian Brooks who took home the title with Bryce Choquer, who opted out of Sunday’s race, finishing third behind Ritter and Matthew Taskinen fourth when all was said and done. Taskinen was also on the podium Sunday with a third place finish, capping off an outstanding start to his career as a Senior.

Alberta’s Griffin Dowler was successful this winter as well, finishing third in the Rotax Junior championship with two podium finishes.

With the Florida Winter Tour and the Challenge of the Americas now complete, it means we are only days away from the start of our karting seasons in Canada. Spring is finally here!