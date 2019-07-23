Reminder: Register Now for this Weekends MRFKC Event at Mosport!

We are posting up a friendly reminder to all of the racers planning on competing this weekend at Mosport Kartways for the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship, to please take the time and register for the race before you travel to the event.

Registration is simple and easy on the MRFKC website, http://kartsportcanada.ca. Just follow the link to Event Registration and fill out the necessary tabs.

It has been a great season of competition in the MRFKC and large grids are once again expected this weekend, with drivers using this race to test for the ASN Canadian National Karting Championships in a months time. Registration for that event will open following the MRFKC race weekend and all drivers are expected to pre-register.

Taking the time to pre-register for the event helps the organizers prepare for the race, saves you time filling out forms and waiting in lines at the track and even helps us the media prepare our notes and race previews before the busy weekend finally arrives. Pre-registering also saves you money, as those who complete the process before Thursday, July 25 at 8:00 PM will not be subject to a late registration fee. In addition, all participants must be registered before they will be allowed on the track to practice.

Register Now. Please!

We’ve also received word that Briggs & Stratton will have a representative on-site at Mosport this weekend, and at SummerFest next weekend, to help in technical inspection. Feel free to reach out to Dan Pellizzari this weekend to say hi, ask questions and learn more about your Briggs 206 product.