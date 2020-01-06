Reminder: Pre-Register Online for Events Before the Race Weekend!

It’s the turn of a new season and with it, we want to remind all racers that it is best to Pre-Register for the races they plan on attending before the events begin.

This winter there are three major programs hosting races and each has online registration to not only save you, the racer, money but also to help ensure they can be organized before all the hustle begins trackside.

Starting this weekend is the SKUSA Winter Series in South Florida. The AMR Homestead-Miami Motorplex is the home for both rounds of the Winter Series that is sure to attract some of the best IAME single-speed racers from across North America and even a few from across the pond. Online registration MUST be completed by midnight today, Monday, January 6, and can be done so at this link: https://www.motorsportreg.com/events/2020-skusa-winter-series-january-amr-homestead-miami-motorplex-superkarts-usa-697203

The following weekend will see ROK Cup USA host the first of three Florida Winter Tour races. Tackling a new venue in 2020, the first race will take place on a temporary circuit build at the Isle Casino in Pompano Beach, near Fort Lauderdale. The FWT is a very popular destination for kart racers from Eastern Canada to escape the snow and cold at home and compete in very competitive categories with large grids. New for 2020 is the addition of the Briggs 206 categories for all three rounds. For FWT online registration, which closes THIS Friday, January 10, follow this link: https://rokcupusa.com/product-category/registration/florida-winter-tour-registration/

Capping off a busy three week slide of races, the west coast will get their winter series underway as the Challenge of the America’s takes to the Musselman Kart Circuit in Tucson, Arizona on January 24-26. The program features a full lineup of ROK Cup classes, including 100cc, and enters their third season since they switched to the Vortex Rok engines. By far the Challenge of the Americas visits the most scenic venues in North America and should be on the radar of all racers looking to get away this winter and hit the track. Like the Florida Winter Tour, COTA pre-registration closes on Friday, January 10. https://www.mom-system.com/race/ftk-promotions1572452602/

CKN is excited to attend all three of these events this January, covering all the action on our website and social media channels.