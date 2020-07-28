Reminder: MRFKC Round #1 Registration Closes at Noon ET on Wednesday, July 29

Our shortened CKN Summer Tour continues this weekend as we travel to the Mosport Karting Centre for the first of three rounds in the 2020 MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship.

The series has instituted a strict set of guidelines for the event to adhere to Ontario’s COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and one of those rules is ALL drivers must pre-register for the event via the series website. Registration must be completed by 12:00 noon on Wednesday, July 29.

To review the MRFKC COVID-19 Protocols, please click here. As a reminder, each driver may only be accompanied by one mechanic and one guardian and no spectators are allowed to attend.

Earlier today the series revealed their race day schedule. Drivers competing will partake in two separate race days of action, featuring Qualifying, Super Pole, PreFinal and Final races. Click here for the schedule.

We can’t wait to see you all there!