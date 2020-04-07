Reminder: Kart Tracks Closed Until Further Notice Due to Global Pandemic

We have been informed that some racers have been asking if kart tracks, specifically in Ontario, are still open during the current COVID-19 pandemic that has currently brought the entire world to a standstill.

Given the orders from our government, this is a reminder that getting on track and practicing is not an essential service and therefore, it is illegal for kart tracks to be open and for you to be out practicing. We kindly remind you to practice social distancing, self-monitor and self-isolate immediately if you feel unwell or have had any contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or shown symptoms.

We will get back on track eventually, but together we can all help slow the spread and save our loved ones.

Below is the letter we have received from Daniel Di Leo of Goodwood Kartways, outlining that their circuit is closed

Hello Kart Racers, Families and Friends;

At Goodwood Kartways, our primary concern is the health and safety of our customers, their families and all the people that we come in contact with, which includes our employees and our families.

As we continue to monitor issues surrounding COVID-19, we are faced with a very dynamic and ever-changing situation, both professionally and in our personal lives. As we follow the advice of our government and health officials regarding how to best deal with the current crisis, it has become apparent that we will need to postpone and delay our season-opening events.

With Ontario’s most recent orders mandating the closure of non-essential businesses for a 14-day period extending through to Saturday, April 18th, the start of our TRAK Club Racing season has been delayed. We will monitor the situation closely and will update you as this situation evolves.

As we adapt like all businesses must, we will continue our planning process to ensure we are ready to offer you all the best programs we can when the time comes and we are permitted to. Our hope is to reschedule events, and we remain committed to keeping you all informed through an updated schedule as possible.

It is important that we all do our part. Please continue to follow the recommendations of our government and health officials to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Practice safe social distancing, self-monitor and self-isolate immediately if you feel unwell or have had any contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or shown symptoms. These are actions that will get us back on track.

For further information or to have your questions and/or concerns addressed, please visit www.goodwoodkartways.com or email daniel@goodwoodkartways.com.

It is unfortunate we can’t take to the track as Spring arrives and the weather improves across the country, it is an extra chance to spend a few extra hours preparing our karts and getting ready for the season when it does finally get here. Support your local dealers, reach out to your fellow racers to ensure they are safe and if you can jump on your sims to keep your skills up. As our friends at eKartingNews.com have been saying, #SupportKarting will go a long way during this once in a lifetime experience.