Reminder: Innisfil Kart Club General Meeting on March 10

The Innisfil Kart Club invites kart racers, their families and prospective new racers to attend their General Meeting this Sunday, March 10. The meeting will be held at Grange Hall, 931 Church Dr., Lefroy, ON from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

There is plenty to discuss regarding the 2019 racing season and the Innisfil Kart Club welcomes the input of the karting community.

For those who attend, there will be a special for the 2019 Innisfil Kart Club membership. Racers will save $50.00 by signing up at the meeting for only $75.00. The offer is only available in person at the meeting.

As a reminder, the club has formed a six-racing mini-series for Rotax Max racers, as well as Briggs and Shifter drivers. The class champions after the six-race will earn a free entry fee to the Canadian Open, held in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, where tickets to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals will be up for grabs.

The 2019 season will be a 6 race championship.

Race #1 – April 28

Race #2 – May 5

Race #3 – May 26

Race #4 – June 2

Race #5 – June 9

Race #6 – June 23

Classes will be: Rotax Micro/Mini MAX, Junior MAX, Senior MAX, DD2 & DD2 Masters classes, Briggs & Stratton Junior, Senior & Masters, Open Shifter & Open Shifter Masters.

Winter Karting has been a success at IKC and there is only one more date left. March 17 will host the final race on snow. Please call 905.775.4687 or email racing@innisfilindy.com for registration and details. Early registration is required.

Further information about the Innisfil Kart Club can be found on their website, http://innisfilkartclub.ca or the track website, http://innisfilindy.com.