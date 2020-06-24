Reminder: Coupe de Montreal Race #1 Registration Closes Friday!

Gearing up for their first race of the 2020 season, Coupe de Montreal organizers are reminding their racers that Pre-Registration for race #1 at ICAR is mandatory and it will close this Friday, June 26 at 5:00 PM.

Drivers planning on competing can register on the http://coupedemontreal.com website and are reminded they need to print off the COVID 19 Commitment Form and bring it to the event. No on-site registration will be available and these forms are the responsibility of the driver in order to compete.

Practice for the race will be held on Saturday, followed by Race Day on Sunday at Circuit ICAR in Mirabel.

The series has prepared a set of rules to follow during the COVID 19 pandemic. Racers are expected to read and follow these rules, which include the mandatory use of a facemask on the grid by mechanics and mandatory wearing of helmets by drivers while on the grid. Facemasks are suggested to be used throughout the paddock. Review the rules here.

With six races still on the 2020 Coupe de Montreal schedule, we are excited to see which of the 2019 Champions will be back to defend their titles.

2020 Coupe de Montreal Calendar