Remembering Bob Nebel 1953-2019

Bob Nebel passed away with his family at his side on December 28th, 2019. He was such an amazing and kind-hearted man with a laugh and smile that would light up any room.

His love for racing began early because his father raced Porsches back in the day, injecting automobile racing in his blood that would last forever.

We first got to know Bob when he was involved with his son Jonathon in kart racing. As time went on Jon got out of karting but not Bob. Bob then was heavily involved with his sideline Honda Engine building business known as Roadrunner Engines. Many of his engines ended up as champions at the club level and regional events. Bob was always the volunteer and his selfless efforts as a tech director or tech inspector at many racing events seemed easy to him. Bob was the tech guy that went to a paint store and with his own money bought and mixed paint used in marking tires and engines; you could never match the paint (many tried).

He was active at the club level with Simcoe Kart Club and Innisfil Kart Club. Bob cared for the kids and looked after the parents in the paddock answering many questions with a smile and sometimes stealing a snack from their cooler in exchange. We always had Bob with us at many race events as our engine builder but mostly as a friend. Après racing at the end of a day or weekend was always spent by a fire with Bob, his laughter being heard everywhere only to attract more racers.

Our time spent one year in Daytona, Florida over Christmas with Bob and three karting families will always be treasured. With Michael Glaze and Curtis Fox finishing last and second last on Daytona Speedway during a WKA event, then finding the majority of the field being disqualified for tech irregularities and put the boys in fifth and sixth place spots. Put such a big smile on Bob’s face because he knew we did it right.

My fondest memories were our frequent trips to Nascar race events watching his favourite driver at the time Matt Kenseth slice through the field or more recently watching a Nascar truck race at CTMP topped off with a ride in a Corvette by one of the kart racers that Bob knew as a child, now working as a professional driver coach. Knowing Bob had mentored well.

Sure gonna miss this guy. Checkered flag for Bob Nebel.

– Russell Fox and the “RRRR” racing empire

A celebration of Robert’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #521, 115 Back St., Bradford on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 12.30 to 3.30 p.m.