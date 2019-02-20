Diego Ramos en route to the win in FWT Media Dash for Cash (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

REM Scores Dash for Cash Win and Top-5s at FWT2 in Miami

Racing Edge Motorsports scored big at the second stop of the Rok Cup USA Florida Winter Tour. With a stable of eight drivers, thanks to a partnership with HR Motorsport, three of them finished in the top-five, while on Saturday new recruit, Brazillian Diego Ramos, drove home the victory in the Media Dash for Cash, earning himself a cool $1500.00 for his efforts.

Returning the Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida, the sunshine was brilliant all weekend and the unique track layout prepared in the party lot at the home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins played a perfect host for the event for REM’s drivers.

“It was a fantastic weekend for REM at the Hard Rock Stadium. We were able to bring in a trio of top-fives and a solid win in the media dash for cash with Diego. Racing Edge Motorsports is looking forward to the next and final round of the ROK Cup USA Florida Winter Tour championship in Ocala, where we look to gain even more top results!”

– Kevin Monteith, REM Team Manager



After his win on Saturday afternoon, Ramos remained in the top-five on Sunday, finishing fourth in an intense Senior Rok Final. He was followed closely at the finish by teammate Nicholas Hornbostel, who secured his second straight top-five result. Also in the Senior Rok Final, Tommy Simard placed twelfth, while Jordan Pulice was nineteenth.

In Masters Rok, Flavio Menezes matched the result of Ramos, also placing fourth in his Final after moving up two spots from where he started, while Nelson Silva placed seventh.

Dale Curran advanced up six spots in the Junior Rok Final to finish seventh. The youngster passed a total of twelve karts on Sunday after starting the PreFinal from P19 on the grid.

Finally, another big mover on Sunday was Antonio Pizzonia. After he was spun out of the top-ten in the Shifter Rok Prefinal, Pizzonia charged forward in the Final, moving up eleven spots to finish P11.

REM will return to the state of Florida in one month to close out the Florida Winter Tour at Ocala Gran Prix. The team will grow into the double-digits with the return of the Briggs 206 classes. It’s not too late to join REM for the race, whether you need full arrive and drive service or simply tent space. Contact kevin@racingedgemotorsports.com to secure your spot now.