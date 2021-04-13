REM Closes Out Winter Season with SKUSA Pro Tour Victories and FWT Podiums!

Racing Edge Motorsports capped off a roller-coaster of a winter season on a high note, scoring two victories in the opening round of the 2021 SKUSA Pro Tour at NOLA Motorsports Park in Louisiana a few weeks back.

It was a positive note for the team, not only to return to Canada with some momentum but also to finish off strong after a tough start.

REM was forced to team up with Nash Motorsports in January after being denied border crossing. Working as a satellite team for their four drivers, it was a challenge team owner Kevin Monteith had not faced before, but still managed to help one of his drivers finish on the podium on Sunday of the ROK Cup Florida Winter Tour opener in Pompano Beach.

After getting the correct paperwork in time for the February rounds of the SKUSA Winter Series and FWT, Racing Edge Motorsports was finally able to work out of their own trailer, which was also the debut of the new team tent.

After a month of testing and racing and a half at Ocala Gran Prix, REM wrapped up the Florida Winter Tour with two fourth-place championship finishes for Brazilian drivers Diego Ramos (ROK Senior) and Matheus Ramalho (ROK Micro), while Canadian Marcello Paniccia finished tenth in the ROK Junior division.

Packing up and rolling twelve hours to New Orleans, REM was back on track at NOLA Motorsports Park and their Kosmic Karts were quick out of the box.

After a hard-fought battle in Saturday’s main events, Ramos topped the podium in the premier X30-Senior division and followed it up with a runner-up finish on Sunday to leave round one with the championship points lead. In X30 Masters, Danilo Ramalho rebounded from misfortune on Saturday to win on Sunday, helping REM really leave an impression.

For Monteith, the results come from hard work and perseverance to succeed and that is something he hopes transfers to the upcoming Canadian karting season. REM will once again have a full stable of drivers throughout the season, with plans to focus on the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship and other major events in Canada and the USA.

“Although 2021 has been a tough season due to COVID-19, we have still proven our resilience and strength as a team by winning X30 Senior and X30 Masters in NOLA. We also achieved three other podium results in our winter programs giving us a strong platform to build upon in Canada.”

“In 2021 we are looking to take REM to another new level with our new tent solution and various changes we are making to the team operations. We are looking forward to the season in Canada! It is looking to be a prosperous year for our sport. We will again be putting a strong emphasis on the Ron Fellows Karting Championship and the various National level programs throughout Canada and the US.”