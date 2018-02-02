Registration Open for new Western Canadian Karting Championship!

Online registration for the opening round of the revived Western Canadain Karting Championship is now open and drivers are requested to submit their entries in early.

The first of three WCKC rounds will take place just outside Calgary, Alberta at North Star Raceway on May 26-27.

The new series will cover three different provinces in 2018, with races scheduled in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. There will a number of classes available from Briggs & Stratton to Rotax Max to Shifter Karts, with big prizes up for grabs, including tickets to the Rotax Grand Finals in Brazil for the Rotax class champions.

The return of the Western Canadian Karting Championship comes after a three-year hiatus for inter-province racing in Canada’s western region.

More information about the Western Canadian Karting Championship can be found on their website at http://wckc.ca.