Registration Open for First MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship Race at Goodwood!

We’re less than a week away from the first round of the new MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship, being held this weekend at Goodwood Kartways in Stouffville, Ontario.

A large number of entries are expected in both Briggs and Stratton and Rok Cup competition.

Online registration is now open and all racers are requested to complete their registration before they arrive at Goodwood. Pre-event practice is available on Thursday and Friday, however, for those who cannot make it during the week, two additional practice sessions have been added to Saturday’s schedule for all of the race events this season.

Drivers will get two complete race days of action on track, providing more than enough time to show everyone what they’ve been preparing for this Spring.

Canadian Tire has stepped up their support for the series and will provide gift cards to all podium finishers in 2019. First place will receive $125.00, second place will receive $75.00 and third will get $50.00 to spend at Canada’s top department store.

Rok Cup racers will be vying for tickets to the Rok Cup SuperFinal in Italy, as well as Rok the Rio in Las Vegas. Class champions in Mini Rok, Junior Rok, Senior Rok and Shifter Rok will earn their way to Italy, while Vice-Champions will receive a ticket to Las Vegas. Masters Rok and Shifter Masters Rok may be awarded based on the number of entries.

The Pfaff High Performer awards are back this year, with Pfaff Motorsports recognizing a Junior and a Senior driver at each round with a $300.00 career enhancement cheque.

In addition, MotoMaster will raffle off a race-day entry at each of the first four rounds of the championship. Winners will receive an entry fee for the following MRFKC race.

To learn more about the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship, be sure to visit their website, http://kartsportcanada.ca. Series supplemental regulations and series prizes have been posted.