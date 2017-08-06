Registration Open for 2017 Canadian Karting Championships!

The countdown is on until the 2017 ASN Canadian National Karting Championships and today event officials have confirmed that the online pre-registration process is officially open for the race at Mosport Kartways in Ontario!

The supplemental rules have also been released for this years National Championships which will see the crowning of 11 Canadian Champions. This year will feature the same lineup of classes as 2016, with the addition of Briggs Junior Lite. Notably, the event is open to all Canadian and International karters who hold a valid license. See the supplemental rules for official requirements.

Official practice begins on Wednesday, August 23 and Thursday, August 24. The event race format, which will be announced in the coming days, will kickoff on Friday, August 25 and the Canadian Champions will be crowned on Sunday August 27. It will be a great week long event with plenty in store for racers and their families.

For the Rotax Max categories, the event will confirm the drivers who will represent Team Canada at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

More information to come.

Official Class List:

Briggs & Stratton Cadet

Briggs & Stratton Junior Lite

Briggs & Stratton Junior

Briggs & Stratton Senior

Briggs & Stratton Masters

Rotax Mini-Max

Rotax Junior

Rotax Senior

Rotax DD2

Rotax DD2 Masters

Open Shifter