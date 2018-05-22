Registration Now Open for Rotax Max US Open of New Jersey!

The online pre-event registration opportunity is open for this summer’s Rotax Max US Open of New Jersey and the US Rotax Grand Nationals. Held for the second year in a row at the picturesque New Jersey Motorsports Park from July 5 to 8, ten tickets to the elusive Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals will be up for grabs. This year the RMCGF will be held in Brazil, the first time the event will be hosted in South America.

New for 2018 will be the engine raffle for all categories. After the success of the engine raffle in Micro and Mini Max in 2017, event organizers, along with Rotax Max officials, decided to offer all racers coming to the event equal engine opportunity, just like the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

The engine raffle will occur on the July 4 Independence Day holiday and GoRotax has planned a celebration BBQ and fireworks display in the evening after the raffle.

Registration can be completed now through the GoRotax.com website.

The classes will have caps with 34 being the maximum number entrants each in Micro, Mini, Junior, Senior, and DD2/DD2M, along with a limit of 20 in Max Masters.

Ticket distribution will be the following: Micro-Max (1), Mini-Max (1), Junior Max (2), Senior Max (2), DD2 Max (2), DD2 Masters Max (1) and Max Masters (1).

We listed the Rotax US Open of New Jersey as one of six races to attend this year and the CKN Summer Tour will travel to New Jersey for the race, and we hope to see everyone there!

More information along with supplemental rules can be found on GoRotax.com.