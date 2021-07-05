Registration Now Open For 2021 & MRFKC Prizing Info

Press Release by: Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship.

Registration for the first round of the 2021 Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship (MRFKC) at Canadian Mini Indy Hamilton on July 17 & 18 is now open on the series website. The process for registration is slightly different from 2020 so please be sure to read the website carefully, and remember that a GDS ASN Canada National Karting Licence will be required to compete in the full championship.

MRFKC is happy to announce the return of Motomaster as the title sponsor for the series. Pfaff Motorsports and Champion will also return with their respective awards from last year. Motul will also be expanding their commitment to the series to include the new “Smooth Move Award.”. A new partner will also join MRFKC for 2021, Chevrolet Canada will present the “Team Spirit Award.” More info on awards below.

In total, MRFKC will be handing out approximately $40,000.00 in prizing and giveaways this season including product and gift cards!

Here is a full rundown on 2021 race-weekend awards for MRFKC.

Pfaff High Performer Awards – $350.00 each, presented to a Junior and Senior driver who exhibit outstanding performance throughout a race day.

– $350.00 each, presented to a Junior and Senior driver who exhibit outstanding performance throughout a race day. Champion Fine Tuned Award – $500.00 award presented to a competitor and their tuner who display excellent preparation and teamwork.

– $500.00 award presented to a competitor and their tuner who display excellent preparation and teamwork. Motul Smooth Move Award – $300.00 award presented to a driver who accomplishes an outstanding overtake during a feature race or exhibits incredible race-craft.

– $300.00 award presented to a driver who accomplishes an outstanding overtake during a feature race or exhibits incredible race-craft. Chevrolet Canada Team Spirit Award – $500.00 award presented at each race to the driver and team having displayed an exemplary combination of sportsmanship, presentation and performance.

On top of these special awards the top three finishers from each class at all Eight Races, will receive MRFKC trophies, podium hats and Canadian Tire gift cards – 1st place $150.00, 2nd place $100.00, 3rd place $75.00.

MRFKC would like to thank all of our sponsors for their ongoing support as we get excited for the upcoming season! But stay tuned, because there may be some more amazing prizes yet to be announced!

Schedule & Bullletin Posted for Event 1 at Canadian Mini Indy Hamilton

Please view the Event Page for Event 1 at Canadian Mini Indy in Hamilton, ON. The provisional weekend schedule is now posted for competitors. Also, please view the MRFKC Rules & Regulations web-page as a bulletin has been posted to the MRFKC Supplementary Regulations regarding club entires for a single MRFKC event.

Be sure to follow us on social media @MRFKCofficial and stay tuned for more exciting news!