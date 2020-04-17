Registration is Open for the ROK Cup Sim Challenge Presented by Conrad Group Insurance Agency

Registration for the ROK Cup Sim Challenge Presented by Conrad Group Insurance Agency is now open. With the first series taking place April 20th  26th and featuring ten ROK Cup classes, entries are now open and will be capped at 24 entries per class.

Register for the ROK Cup Sim Challenge Presented by Conrad Group Insurance Agency CLICK HERE.

To view more information on the ROK Cup Sim Challenge Presented by Conrad Group Insurance Agency CLICK HERE.

The registration process is simple and will be completed in two parts. First, competitors will need to be from North America for the initial series of competition and register through the link above. Racers will complete the necessary information and once verified, an email will be sent with a payment link. Once this step is complete, the Torque Esports signup and platform download link will also be sent by email. Pay close attention to your email as all communication will be through this method. All racers will need to complete the process before Friday, April 15th at 12:00pm CST, drivers meeting will take place at 6:00pm CST. Registration is on a first come, first served basis. Classes with more than 24 entries will be wait listed, and drivers will be notified prior to Noon on Friday of their status.

Set to commence and go green on Monday, April 20th, a three-race program over a one-week span will make it easier for racers to stay in the seat albeit virtually. The ROK Cup Sim Challenge Presented by Conrad Group Insurance Agency prize fund is nearing $60,000 in cash prizes based on maximum number of entries in all classes. Running a full complement of ROK Cup classes, ten divisions will be on the grid ranging from Micro ROK to ROK Shifter.

A slight change in the ROK Cup USA class structure has been completed to allow more drivers to compete. Additionally, ROK Cup USA and RTD Media reserve the right to merge classes based on entries.

Class Structure

Micro ROK  Ages 7-9

Mini ROK  Ages 10-12

Junior ROK  Ages 12-15

Senior ROK  Ages 16-25

Masters ROK  Ages 26-35

Veteran ROK  Ages 36+

Shifter Junior ROK  Ages 12-15

Shifter Senior ROK  Ages 16-25

Shifter Masters ROK  Ages 26-35

Shifter Veteran ROK  Ages 36+

Championship Payout per ROK Class

Champion – $2000

Vice-Champion – $1500

Third – $1000

Fourth – $750

Fifth – $500

Classes with less than twenty-four entries will have adjusted payout structure that is available on series website