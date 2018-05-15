Register Now for Pfaff Kartsport Cup and Save!

We want to remind drivers who plan on racing in this weekends Pfaff Kartsport Cup that online registration is open and it is requested by the organizers that registration is completed before arriving at the Goodwood Kartways circuit this weekend.

Online registration can be completed on the new website dedicated to the Pfaff Kartsport Cup series, http://kartsportcanada.ca/event-registration.

The cost to enter the Pfaff Kartsport Cup is $245.00 for all Briggs & Stratton 206 classes as well as Mini Rok. For the remaining Rok Cup Canada classes, the entry fee is $295.00.

For drivers looking to compete in a second class, there is a $50 discount for the second entry of one driver.

The entry-fee covers Saturday and Sunday’s on track activities, including Practice, Qualifying, Prefinal and two Finals. The Pfaff Kartsport Cup does not require new tires to be used, keeping the costs down, however, drivers who do plan to use new tires to race, must purchase them with their registration.

Online registration will be available until Thursday, May 17 at midnight. Any entry received after the deadline will be subject to the on-site registration fee of $50.00 per entry.

We also remind drivers that they must present a valid ASN Canada FIA National Karting License and the event will utilize the 3-digit national number formats.

To learn more about the Pfaff Kartsport Cup, visit http://kartsportcanada.ca.