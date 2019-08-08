Reg Leblanc Back on the Mic for 2019 ASN Canadian Karting Championships

The voice of East Coast Karting is returning to Ontario this summer.

For the third straight ASN Canadian Karting Championships, Moncton, New Brunswick’s Reg Leblanc will be on the microphone at Mosport Kartways, calling the action as nearly 200 racers from across the country compete for eleven National titles.

For Leblanc, it’s a pretty big deal to be a part of this spectacular event, now in its twenty-second running.

“I’m extremely excited and proud to be returning for the 2019 event! The last two events have been an absolute blast, and I am thrilled that I was asked to come back this year.”

“Given that we crown our National Champions, the race has a really special atmosphere and you can tell that everyone brings their ‘A Game’. On top of that, the track layout at Mosport Kartways always produces lots of action on-track, and I am sure this upcoming event will be no exception. I see lots of great names on that provisional list, so I won’t have a shortage of things to say over the weekend, I’m sure! I am excited to be reunited with that microphone. Bring it on!”

Trackside play-by-play will begin on Friday, August 16 with MotoMaster SuperPole Qualifying. Drivers will have only two solo laps to set their fastest time to determine the starting order for the heat races, which also begin on Friday. On Saturday, a heat race and a Prefinal for all classes will set the grids for Sunday’s Canadian National Championship Finals.

Reg will be on the mic, will you be trackside to hear his call?