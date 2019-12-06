Redspeed Kart Set to Take on North American Karting Market

With multiple OTK brands dominating the North American karting market, a new colour is set to debut in 2020. Designed and manufactured by OTK Kart Group, Redspeed will be another potent contender for race wins and championships in the future.

“Several members in the karting market asked for Redspeed, and we are happy to formally announce the expansion,” explained OTK Kart USA’s Luis Ruibal. “We have had several teams and dealers show interest in the product and the Redspeed brand will run alongside our other winning OTK kart lines.”

With the first shipment of chassis expected to arrive in the coming weeks, the Redspeed product line will make their North American debut shortly thereafter. With teams and drivers expected to utilize at the Superkarts! USA Winter Series and 2020 Florida Winter Tour, the Redspeed brand may also make its debut at the opening round of the World Karting Association Manufacturers Cup in Daytona Beach, Florida. Redspeed Karts will offer a full line of chassis from Micro all the way through 4 stroke and shifter karts. Made with the same quality OTK components as their siblings, Redspeed will be an instant contender in 2020.

Ruibal added, “Redspeed will be added to the OTK Kart family in the USA. The interest has been high in the product, so we are confident of its instant success and growth overtime in the North American karting market.”

Drivers looking to purchase OTK karts or components or compete with the most popular kart brand in the world are asked to contact your local OTK Kart dealer.

In Canada, the Redspeed Kart will be available through Team VSR. Contact them at http://goteamvsr.com.