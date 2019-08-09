Redemption Time for Prime Powerteam Heading Towards ASN Canadian Karting Championships

It’s retribution time for Prime Powerteam.

Up next is the most prestigious karting event on the Canadian calendar, where 20 drivers will suit up with the Hamilton, Ontario BirelART race team all with the goal of becoming an ASN Canadian Karting Champion in their respective category.

In 2018, it was a bitter ending for the race team, after showing great pace and competition, no rewards were taken home. It was a disappointing ending to an otherwise great event for Trevor Wickens, manager of Prime.

“Last year the Canadian National Championships were a race to forget for us. It all went wrong on Sunday, despite starting on the front row in several classes we came up empty-handed due to racing incidents on track.”

“Sometimes, being the dominate kart can leave a bit of a bullseye on your back when the green flag drops racing for a National Championship Final. Top that with the accident Robert had on the same day and we are looking for retribution in this year’s National Championship!”

2019 has been a great year so far, with victories coming in nearly every class the team has entered a driver in and that helps bring confidence and optimism to Mosport Kartways, host of the event and a track well known to the Prime Powerteam.

“We are coming in well prepared in all classes after what has been our best season ever as a team and we are expecting the same from the 2019 ASN National Championships.”

The driver lineup hasn’t changed much throughout the season, with many Prime drivers entering the event as serious contenders to drive home a National title. In the Rok Cup categories, where a ticket to Italy is also on the line, eleven drivers are entered. Ashton Henckel, Frankie Esposito, Cooper Simpson and Michael Riccio will compete in Mini Rok. Patrick Woods-Toth and Cole Hooton welcome Mackenzie Clark back to the squad in Rok Senior. Zach Shearer, Justin Luik and Xingran Tang fill out the Rok Shifter slots and Connor Pritiko is the lone driver in Rok Junior.

In the Briggs 206 classes where teammates are vital, Prime has a trio of Juniors and Seniors hitting the track to work together. Marco Filice, Logan Ferguson and Logan Pacza have worked well together in Junior this season, as have Jordan Prior and David Barnes in Senior. They will be joined Evan MacIntosh, who returns for another shot at the National title. Rich Folino in the lone Master’s driver on the team, as is Cooper Simpson in Briggs Junior Lite. Finally, the team is rounded out with a threesome of Cadets, featuring Caleb Campbell, Ashton Henckel and Jensen Barnett.

The event officially kicks on Wednesday with practice. Drivers will contend in MotoMaster SuperPole Qualifying on Friday, followed by heat races leading up to Sunday’s National Finals.

Interested in joining Prime Powerteam for future events this season or need to purchase BirelART chassis and parts? Be sure to contact trevor@primepowerteam.com.