Raffle Engines for Mini, Junior and Senior Max at Canadian Open – Registration Open Now!

We’ve been presented more information for the upcoming Canadian Open event, which takes place from August 30 to September 2 in beautiful Mont-Tremblant, Quebec.

The only opportunity in Eastern Canada to qualify for the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals, held this year in Brazil, will offer raffle engines in Rotax Mini-Max, Junior Max and Senior Max, while the Rotax DD2 and DD2 Masters competitors will compete on their own power plants.

One ticket to the Grand Finals will be up for grabs in each category and it is not reserved for Canadian drivers, which gives us the feeling there should be some great international competitors coming to compete. The event will also be one of the last chances for drivers of any country to qualify for the spectacular event.

Online event registration is now open and it can be completed by visiting http://maxchallenge.ca. Drivers are urged to pre-register, especially since there are only 30 spots available in Mini, Junior and Senior Max.

Event officials have also released the supplemental regulations for the event as well as the support classes for the weekend. Briggs & Stratton 206 classes will be available for drivers in Junior, Senior and Masters. There will also be Open Shifter and Open Shifter Masters, bringing the class total to ten. No doubt, it will be a busy weekend in one of Canada’s favourite karting tracks.

Information about lodging for the event can be found here: http://kartingjimrussell.com/hebergement.php?lang=en

CKN is very excited to return to Mont-Tremblant for this event as this will be one of the final stops on the CKN Summer Tour. We will be there and you should too!