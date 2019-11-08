Racing Edge Motorsports Wins Big at Rok the Rio in Las Vegas!

With a driver lineup of 17 drivers, Racing Edge Motorsports was very well represented in Las Vegas this past week at Rok Cup USA’s Rok the Rio. Following four days of intense action on the temporary circuit set up in the parking lot of the RIO All Suites Hotel and Casino, one REM driver stood above the rest, driving home the victory in Rok Senior.

It was a thrilling battle that saw Diego Ramos pilot his REM-Kosmic to victory after 25 gruelling laps Saturday afternoon. Consistently near the front all week, Ramos was there when it mattered most and positioned himself in the perfect position to seal the victory.

“It has been a very strong season with Diego this year, starting at the Florida Winter Tour, through the Rok Festivals and to cap it all off with a victory in Las Vegas is amazing,” exclaimed Kevin Monteith of Racing Edge Motorsports.

Seven other REM drivers started that Rok Senior Final, including Zachary Claman DeMelo who was on the front row of the 49-kart field. Unfortunately, his race came to an early end after a tough start. Emma Delattre and Joseph Brienza managed top-ten finishes, taking ninth and tenth.

In the Rok Junior Final, Guilherme Figueiredo was one of the biggest movers, advancing up eight spots from where he started to score a top-five finish. Adding a top-ten in 100cc Masters was Sylvain Coloumbe, who found himself racing near the top-five all week only to have a minor setback in the Final. Nathan Martin was also tenth in the 100cc Senior Final.

Montieth continued, “We had great speed in all of our drivers this week, but on a temporary circuit there are so many variables and for some of our drivers, the result sheets don’t show their true potential. We also had a couple drivers who simply just couldn’t get away from a black cloud of bad luck, but that’s racing.”

Now the attention of Racing Edge Motorsports turns to their final event of the year, the SKUSA SuperNationals. It too will be held in Las Vegas at the Rio Hotel and Casino in a couple weeks time.

With preparations already in the works for 2020, including the Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour, REM does have spots available under their team tent for all three rounds taking place from January to March. Those interested in joining the Kosmic Kart team are asked to get in touch sooner rather than later to secure their spot.

Contact kevin@racingedgemotorsports.com or visit http://racingedgemotorsports.com.