Racing Edge Motorsports to Debut New Kosmic Kart Four-Cycle Chassis

There’s a crisp, clean look to the 2019 Racing Edge Motorsports race team karts this season, and it’s not just because team owner Kevin Monteith wanted to freshen up the look. The Ontario-based Kosmic Kart racing team will debut the new Kosmic STV four-cycle chassis in this weekend’s MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship at Goodwood Kartways and a new custom sticker kit too.

The chassis has been an ongoing development between REM and OTK Kart Group. Known for winning on the biggest stages of Briggs 206 racing, REM has placed a lot of focus on their four-cycle program, gaining attention as one of the biggest teams in the paddock and winning many races along the way.

There is no bigger stage in Canada this week than Goodwood Kartways when the first major karting event of the season hits the track. For Monteith, it’s always thrilling to be at the first big event of the season and his team is ready to take on the best racers from all over the region.

“REM is very excited to begin the 2019 MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship. We have a great number of drivers who are looking to drive home some serious results.”

“Our four-cycle program is seeing a big facelift with a new chassis. Taken from years of development with the previous Kosmic STV, numerous upgrades have been made to the new 2019 chassis. REM is looking forward to continuing development on the new karts and chasing podium results throughout the season.”

In addition to the new Kosmic four-cycle kart, REM Rok Cup drivers will have support from D2 Motors for their Vortex Rok engines. REM hooked up with D2 while down at the Florida Winter Tour and continued their relationship north of the border.

“This weekend will also be the launch of our new Vortex Rok engine program with D2 Motors. We had amazing success at the Florida Winter Tour and are looking to build off of this during the Canadian karting season.”

The squad will have nearly twenty drivers chasing victory at Goodwood spread across nearly every category. Major efforts will be noticed in Briggs Junior and Senior as well as Rok Junior and Senior, where REM and Dale Curran look to defend their title in Rok Junior.

Practice hits the track throughout the week before two complete race days hit the track Saturday and Sunday. Interested in learning more about Racing Edge Motorsports? Visit their website, http://racingedgemotorsports.com or contact kevin@racingedgemotorsports.com.