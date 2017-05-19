Racing Edge Motorsports Looking for Titles in 2017

With this weekend marking the first round of the Eastern Canadian Karting championship at Goodwood Kartways in Stouffville, Ontario, Racing Edge Motorsports is looking to start off their 2017 Canadian National schedule strong.

In Rotax Senior REM will be fielding a trio of drivers who will be challenging for victory come the main events. Reigning Rotax Junior champion Ryan MacDermid will lead the charge after putting in a dominating performance last weekend at the Ron Fellows series opener. Also in the thick of the action will be Logan Cusson, who had a great winter competing at the Florida Winter tour where he finished second in the final points standings. Finally, former Western Canadian Champion Chris Glover will be making his return after being away from the sport for a couple years.

William Chayer and Gabriel Savoie are among favourites to win in the Briggs & Stratton Junior championship this season. After joining the team late last year both drivers have shown exceptional pace in the category and continue to build on early success with the team. In addition to Chayer and Savoie, Robert Soraka will also be under the tent this weekend where he will look to make his way to the front of the field.

As always Briggs & Stratton Senior is one of the most competitive categories in the ECKC series and this season REM have a mix of veteran and rookie drivers in the class, all of whom can challenge for the title. Taylor Gates is riding a high after being undefeated so far this season and will look to continue that streak this weekend. He will have close company under the tent as former ECKC champion Simon Belanger has joined the team. Alongside these two seasoned veterans will be Logan Cusson and Gavin Sanders, both of whom are no strangers to the front of the field.

Returning to REM for another season are Scott and Rob Jefferies. The two brothers have been battling at the front of the field for the past couple seasons and this year will be no different. They will both be accompanied by veteran Briggs racer Corey Walsh, who has also been challenging for the title in previous years and hopes to do so with REM in 2017.

In Rotax Junior REM will have Soroka doing double duty where he will be joined by Mark Davis and Nolan Bower. All three drivers a fairly new to the Rotax division and will continue to gain more experience throughout the year where they all will look to be at the front come the Canadian Nationals.

Finally, Anthony Boscia will be the sole competitor for the team in the Mini Max Division. Boscia has should some signs of pace early this season and should fare well this weekend.

“Heading in to this year’s ECKC season opener I feel that our team has the strongest line up it has ever had. With top level drivers enter almost every class I honestly believe REM can win multiple championships this season.” – Kevin Monteith – REM Team Manager

Racing Edge Motorsports is a professional karting team and shop based out of Stouffville, Ontario. The team competes in the ASN Canadian National Championship, Eastern Canadian Karting Championship, Florida Winter Tour and US Open Championships. Along with Kosmic OTK and Rotax products the team is also a dealer for Tillet, Mychron, and RK chains.