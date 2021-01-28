Racing Edge Motorsports Kick off the 2021 Season with Immediate Success; Ready for Round Two

After jumping a number of hurdles to get down to Florida, Racing Edge Motorsports took part in the opening round of the ROK Cup USA Florida Winter Tour with four drivers and ended the weekend in Pompano Beach with a podium result in a very talented ROK Senior division.

With support from Nash Motorsports to provide a temporary home for REM, Brazilian driver Diego Ramos drove his REM prepared Kosmic Kart to a third-place finish Sunday on the temporary circuit set up just outside the ISLE Casino to kick off the 2021 season with immediate success.

Also competing under the REM brand was Canadian Marcello Paniccia in ROK Junior. A contender all weekend, Paniccia started the Final inside the top-ten but was forced to retire early.

Two other drivers sported the updated REM colours in Florida, Matteo Villagomez in Senior ROK and Matheus Ramalho in Micro ROK.

Posting the fastest lap of the final and coming up just one position short of the podium, Ramalho continues to show great improvement as one of the youngest drivers on track, while Villagomez ranked twenty-first in the Final, moving up eight spots from where he started.

REM Team Manager Kevin Monteith was very happy with the results and is already looking forward to getting back down to Florida for the next two racing opportunities.

“We are quite pleased with the results for round one of FWT. We only had four drivers and three of them were battling inside the top-five all weekend. We will be looking to build on our momentum and find the top step of the podium for round two!”

REM will be present at the second round of the SKUSA Winter Series at AMR Homestead-Miami Motorplex on February 12-14 as well as the second stop of the ROK Cup USA Florida Winter Tour at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on February 18-21. Positions are available for drivers if they wish to compete in either event. Contact kevin@racingedgemotorsports.com to inquire about racing with REM in 2021!