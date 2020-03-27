Racing Edge Motorsports furthers its relationship with OTK USA to Import RedSpeed Kart

After a successful five years working with OTK USA, Racing Edge Motorsports furthers its relationship with OTK USA as they become the Canadian Importer for the Redspeed chassis brand. Redspeed made its North American debut at the beginning of the year after being part of the successful OTK chassis line-up for many years overseas.

In 2015 REM became the Importer for the Kosmic chassis line in Canada and since then they have been successful in winning championships as well as growing the Kosmic brand throughout the country. During the Canadian off-season, REM had success at some of the biggest races and championships winning the Rok Senior championships at the 2019 ROK the Rio and 2020 Florida winter tour with Diego Ramos. As well as winning the coveted Tag Senior title at the SKUSA Super Nationals with Zachary Claman Demelo. With this recent success, REM looks to spread its knowledge of the OTK product line in order to help develop the Redspeed dealer base across Canada.

“This is a very exciting time for us,” stated Kevin Monteith. “We are really looking forward to building the Redspeed brand throughout the country and bringing even more brand awareness to the world-renowned OTK line of products. Being part of something like this is very special for us and we are motivated to grow Redspeed in the Canadian market.”

While the REM team will solely race on the Kosmic chassis, REM has already announced Kevin Glover Racing as it’s the first dealer to cover the Ontario region for the Redspeed brand. With KGR onboard REM is confident with a strong outfit in Ontario, they can focus on the Redspeed dealer network across the rest of Canada by bringing product and technical advice to their dealer network in order to ensure success for their customers on the track.

If you are interested in becoming a Redspeed Dealer there are multiple opportunities available. Please email or phone all inquiries to Kevin Monteith of Racing Edge Motorsports kevin@racingedgemotorsports.com or (416) 671-7990.