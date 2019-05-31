Racing Edge Motorsports Fired Up for Rok Cup Battle at the Beach

Canadian karting team Racing Edge Motorsports has landed in the deep south of the United States for this weekends Biloxi Rok Cup USA Festival. Finishline Performance Karting in Biloxi, Mississippi plays host racers from across the continent with Rok Cup SuperFinal and Rok the Rio tickets on the line.

After arriving on Tuesday and setting up their stable for their team of nine drivers, including a pair of Canadians, REM is fired up to tackle a circuit that is new to everyone.

Team Manager Kevin Monteith was really happy with what he has seen so far in Mississippi.

“Racing Edge Motorsports is really excited to be here in Biloxi! The location for this venue is very unique and provides an awesome backdrop for the event, with the beach and city so close. The track is a real drivers track which is challenging and a great test for our entrants.”

The nine driver roster features drivers from Canada, USA, Brazil and Costa Rica and all will utilize Kosmic Karts.

After using Thursday to come to grips with the new circuit, everyone will hit the track Friday for Qualifying. Four progressive heat races will follow and help set the grids for Sundays Finals.

Rok Junior will see Dale Curran, Joey Atanasio and Evan Hagberg suit up as teammates. Nicholas Hornbostel has FWT race winner Diego Ramos and Nicola Zecchinato for support in Rok Senior. Juan Ignacio Perez is new to the team and will race in Rok Shifter Master while Camryn Reed will pull double-duty in Briggs Junior and 100cc Junior. Finally, Danilo Ramahlo is set to do battle in Rok Masters.

Travelling 20 hours from their home base in Stouffville was a big haul for Monteith, but a full house and some great competition was the appeal he needed to make the drive.

“We decided to come down to this event because we see the Rok Cup platform growing, which is allowing for our drivers to utilize the same engine we use back home whilst having the best competition in the North America. REM has a solid nine driver line up and will be looking for some wins and podiums throughout the weekend.”

Interested in learning more about Racing Edge Motorsports? Visit their website, http://racingedgemotorsports.com or contact kevin@racingedgemotorsports.com.