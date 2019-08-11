Racing Edge Motorsports Bring Winning Momentum to Canadian Karting Championships

Racing Edge Motorsports is hoping their winning momentum this summer continues when the team rolls into Mosport Kartways for the 2019 ASN Canadian Karting Championship.

2019 has been a great season thus far for the Kosmic Kart race team, scoring race wins in both Rok Cup and Briggs 206 action. In addition, a few REM drivers currently lead the championship standings in the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship.

“After having a pretty successful season we are looking forward to participating in the Canadian Nationals to leave our mark at the most prestigious event in Canada,” explains Team Manager Kevin Monteith.

Three REM drivers have the chance to add another National title to their resume at Mosport and add to the REM total count.

Ryan MacDermid won the 2017 Rotax Senior Canadian Championship and is looking for redemption this summer after coming up short in 2018. He will do battle in Rok Senior, which is shaping up to be one of the most competitive classes on the schedule. He is teamed up with Nicholas Hornbostel, an MRFKC race-winner earlier this year, Dale Curran, the 2018 Rok Junior Canadian Champion and Diego Ramos, a Brazilian champion.

“We have four Championship winning drivers in Rok Senior and that has me really confident in our odds in that category,” continued Monteith. “Rok Senior has been really competitive this season in Ontario so that just builds my excitement going into the event.”

In Rok Junior, REM has three drivers who have found the podium all season long. Gianluca Savaglio is coming off of an MRFKC victory at Mosport, while Justin Arseneau joined REM for that same MRFKC event and scored a double-podium. Add in Marcello Paniccia, a driver that has been so close to victory this season and REM isn’t just looking for one, but all three steps of the podium.

Rounding out the Rok Cup contingent is Christian Papp and Michael Costello in Mini Rok. Papp is from Leamington, Ontario, and Costello is from New York. Both are making their first Canadian start in the category this season.

REM has a very strong team of Briggs 206 racers as well. Gianluca Savaglio has been on a hot streak lately, winning four straight MRFKC races, along with the Canadian Open and enters as the defending Briggs Junior Champion. He has the support of Daniel Ali and Adam Ali. Adam has been strong of late too, standing alongside Savaglio on the podium three times this summer.

MRFKC Briggs Masters point leader Corey Walsh is seeking the Canadian title this week. He’s having one of his best karting seasons in 2019. Spencer Todd is teamed up with Michael Smith in the very competitive Briggs Senior category, as is Noah Taylor in Briggs Junior Lite. Finally, Christian Papp completes the fifteen-driver roster, adding Briggs Cadet to his Mini Rok duties.

Monteith added, “we have a great roster of drivers and I’m confident that we can make the podium in numerous classes!”

Interested in learning more about Racing Edge Motorsports? Visit their website, http://racingedgemotorsports.com or contact kevin@racingedgemotorsports.com.