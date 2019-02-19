Photo courtesy: Innsifil Indy Karting

Race at Innisfil Indy Karting and Win Your Entry to the Canadian Open

Innisfil Kart Club is preparing the 2019 season and is super excited to present the calendar, classes and wonderful prizes for the upcoming season.

A six-race miniseries will run in the first half of the summer for Rotax Max, Briggs and Shifter racers. All races will take place at the Innisfil Indy and following the sixth round of June 23, the championship winners will earn their entry-fees to the Canadian Open, which takes place on July 5-7 in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, where the race winners will win a ticket to the world-famous Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

“We are very proud to offer to our competitors a strong series and we’ve worked with SRA Karting to offer special prices to Rotax competitors,” explains Tony Launi of Innisfil Indy Karting. “After the sixth round, the leader of the championship in the Rotax classes will win a free entry to race at the Canadian Open at the superb Mont-Tremblant karting facilities, in Québec. Our Team will be present at the Canadian Open, which takes place on July 5-7, to offer support to our competitors. We are also offering all Briggs and Open Shifter classes paid an entry fee for the points leaders.”

For Patrick Moreau, national coordinator of the Rotax MAX Challenge, the Innisfil championship is important.

“Innisfil always been a strong supporter for the Rotax program and we are happy they are offering to Ontarian Rotax competitors a place to compete with their favourite equipment.”

The 2019 season will be a 6 race championship.

Race #1 – April 28

Race #2 – May 5

Race #3 – May 26

Race #4 – June 2

Race #5 – June 9

Race #6 – June 23

Classes will be: Rotax Micro/Mini MAX, Junior MAX, Senior MAX, DD2 & DD2 Masters classes, Briggs & Stratton Junior, Senior & Masters, Open Shifter & Open Shifter Masters.

Further details about the championships, rules, prizes and prize conditions will follow later.

Innisfil Indy are having their Spring General Meeting on Sunday February 24 at Lefroy United Church from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. 931 Church Dr., Lefroy, ON.

For further details please visit http://innisfilkartclub.ca or call 905-775-4686.