PSL Karting has all the New BirelART and Ricciardo Kart Apparel in Stock!

Fresh from Italy, PSL Karting is now stocked up on all the new official BirelART and Ricciardo Kart team apparel!

The new products, designed and produced by motorsports apparel experts Alpinestars, is now available from PSL Karting and all of their dealers. With the season just about to start, look the part of an official driver at race one with these new shirts, jackets and more.

Check out some of the samples in PSL’s Instagram post below.

Items can also be ordered online, where PSL Karting is offering free shipping on any online order over $200.00. Click https://www.pslkarting.com/shop/ now to browse and get your gear!

We also want to you know that PSL Karting is also hiring. They have positions open full time and for the summer. Those interested should inquire by email to info@pslkarting.com.