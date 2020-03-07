Professional Racing Ontario Unveils 2020 Details, National and Regional Racing Programs

Professional Racing Ontario (PRO) is announcing a comprehensive program for the 2020 karting season as the team enters a new chapter in the Ontario racing industry.

As announced earlier this year, PRO has moved the home base of its operations to Mosport Karting Centre at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. This move will see PRO operate the Kart Shop at the facility, offering sales and service to the community. The Kart Shop will offer everything from safety apparel (helmets, gloves, rib vests, suits, etc), kart parts, ROK Engines and Parts, Briggs & Stratton Engines and Parts, to all your daily consumables (fuel, oil, sprockets, tires, chain lube, etc.). As well, PRO’s current services such as private driver training, kart maintenance and repairs, kart storage, and Briggs & Stratton engine maintenance. Racing summer camps and seminars throughout the season will also be offered to all kart racers regardless of chassis.

PRO will continue to offer race day support for the entire Mosport International Karting Association (MIKA) Club Championship, Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship (MRFKC), and a host of other events at the national and regional level.

However, the structure of PRO’s race day support for 2020 has changed considerably. PRO will now be operating two separate programs this season; the PRO National Race Team and the PRO Club Support Program. The national race team will represent the Charles Leclerc brand of chassis for a set schedule of major events in Canada and the United States. All major events supported by the national race team are mandatory for all national team drivers to attend, including all test events and a minimum number of scheduled coaching hours.

PRO’s club race day support program, for all MIKA Club Events, MRFKC events, and any other national-level events to be announced this year, is available for the club racer that requires driving advice and kart support throughout the day. This is a great program for the beginner-to-intermediate-level weekend club warrior looking to advance their skills with the proper guidance and support. The program is open to all karting families regardless of experience level or brand of kart chassis.

Please read more details below regarding the difference between both the national race team and club support programs.

PRO CLUB RACE SUPPORT PROGRAM

The club race day support program was developed to help the entry-level kart racer develop the skills necessary to enjoy a day of club racing. Racing at the club level can be stressful for someone new to the sport. This program aims to help alleviate this stress by providing the service and support a beginner needs. As stated above, the program is open to all karting families regardless of experience level or kart chassis brand. As an entry-level club racer there is no need to commit to a full season with the PRO club support program. PRO will build a program specifically catered to the driver’s individual goals and with their racing budget in mind. The team tent will be set up with individual pit spots with access to electrical power, air, a workbench, and a bead breaker. There will be PRO staff under the tent to provide technical advice, emergency kart repair when needed, as well as coaching tips to all drivers. There will also be a data station available where all drivers can download their data and compare it to other drivers under the tent. This program is catered to the karting family that requires some education to fine-tune their driver and their equipment. The goal is to successfully compete at club races and move to the next level of your karting career. The club support program will be offered at all events with no maximum number of spots available for the 2020 season. Please let the team know if the PRO Club Support Program is something that interests you!

PRO NATIONAL RACE TEAM PROGRAM

The National Race Team will represent the Charles Leclerc Brand of chassis for a set schedule of major events in Canada and The United States. The Team will be focused on developing the drivers to compete at the highest level with aspirations of race wins and championships. The Team will be staffed cooperatively between PRO Racing Ontario and Mosport Karting Centre by some of the most knowledgeable and dedicated staff in the industry. The Team will have a maximum number of 12 spots available for the 2020 season. We are looking for drivers that will participate in all major events in Canada along with participation in mandatory Team Test Days, regularly scheduled kart maintenance, as well as a minimum number of Driver Training Days. The Team will only participate in major Regional or National level events with minimal focus on local club championships. The Team will operate with a high level of professionalism and detail. Each race weekend will include a full team tent setup with VIP hospitality and optional catering. Before and after every race event the team will issue a press release for all National Team Drivers. The team tent will be set up on move-in day for each scheduled event until the end of the final day of the event.

Here is a summary of the services that each program will offer.

PRO Club Support Program

The club race day support program was developed to help the entry-level karter develop the skills necessary to enjoy a day of club racing.

No maximum number of driver slots.

Open to all Kart Racing Chassis Brand

Tent space with workbench provided.

No mandatory Team Test Days (all team test days are optional for all Club Support Members).

No minimum number of driver coaching hours.

Provide race day chassis tuning and support with driver coaching and data analysis. – 1 staff member for every 5 – 6 drivers.

Provide the basic mechanical and tuning skills needed to maintain and improve your kart during a race event.

Assist in emergency repairs from crash damage.

Access to the air compressor, specialty tools, data station.

Private mechanics available for an added cost.

PRO National Team

Focus on developing the drivers to compete at the highest level with aspirations of National & International level race wins and championships.

Maximum of 12 driver slots.

Team Drivers will be racing the Charles Leclerc Kart Brand.

Team Tent space with a clean and professional work environment with the VIP hospitality section provided at all events.

Mandatory ‘Team Test Days’ to gain experience and enhance kart setup.

A minimum number of private coaching hours to help develop and enhance new skills.

High detail-oriented race day chassis tuning and support with driver coaching and data analysis – 1 staff member for every 3 drivers.

Provide advanced mechanical and tuning advice to improve your kart and driver during a race event.

Technical partnership with Birel Art Teams – PSL Karting & Prime Powerteam. Access to data, setup, and coaching during major events from PSL and Prime.

10 articles per year on CKN detailing team highlights and any driver-related news.

Access to Double Seven Industries Marketing Photo & Digital Content, Media Decks at a discounted rate. And free Motorsport Consultation.

Custom Team Driver suits.

Storage of kart in team trailer – (Optional)

Assist in emergency repairs from crash damage.

Access to an air compressor, specialty tools, data station.

Private mechanics available for an added cost.

If you want to sign up today, need more information, or have any questions about the PRO National Race Team or the Club Support Program, please do not hesitate to reach out to the managing staff at PRO Racing Ontario.

Web: https://www.professionalracingontario.com/

Curtis Fox – cell (905) 960 7830

Darryl Timmers – cell (647) 883 0467

Email – professionalracingontario@gmail.com