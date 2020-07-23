Professional Racing Ontario Announces their National Race Team Drivers for the 2020 Season

Professional Racing Ontario (PRO) has 15 drivers that will be representing them at all the National level events during the 2020 season. All drivers represent the Charles Leclerc Kart chassis.

The National Team will focus on developing each driver’s ability to compete at the highest level through one-on-one coaching, team test days and driver development training. With the highest level of racecraft in mind, Darryl Timmers and Curtis Fox have designed a program to elevate the driver’s natural talent with their commitment to moulding and preparing them for their next level of success in racing.

Jared Ramnarayan and many of the long-time PRO drivers, attribute their enthusiasm to join the National Team on the atmosphere of the tent and the passion and focus they get from Curtis and Darryl. Dale Curran, a new addition under the PRO tent this year, says he joined PRO because of “how professional [the coaches, other drivers and mechanics] are under the tent [and] how there is still a lot of fun and not all serious…it’s a good atmosphere.”

The PRO National Team intends to travel and represent both the team and the Charlies Leclerc Kart brand at races across Canada and the United States, pending the changes in governmental travel restrictions.

As announced earlier this year, PRO has relocated to run their team permanently out of Mosport Karting Centre at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, now run by Richard Boake. PRO Racing Ontario has also secured a technical partnership with Prime Power Team and PSL Karting for the 2020 Season and will highlight a series of welcomed comradery within Karting. All three teams will work closely sharing chassis setup, data analysis, and driver coaching.

Team owners Darryl Timmers and Curtis Fox are extremely excited about the new direction the team is taking. They are highly anticipating the test our drivers will face against the best drivers in Canada and the USA in the coming years.

“We have developed a program where we can provide our drivers with the best environment to learn, grow, and test there skill against the best of the best in karting and beyond.”

2020 Professional Racing Ontario National Racing Team:

ROK

Cooper Simpson – ROK Jr.

Dale Curran – ROK Sr.

Jared Ramnarayan – ROK Sr.

Aapkaren Sidhu – ROK Sr.

Nico Christodoulou – ROK Shifter

Briggs & Stratton