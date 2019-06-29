PRO Hosting Two Camps This Summer at Mosport!

Professional Racing Ontario (PRO) will host two summer camps this summer at Mosport Kartways, host of the 2019 ASN Canadian Karting Championships. This is a great opportunity for racers of all ages and experience levels to learn and develop with a championship winning racing program led by 2017 Canadian Champion Darryl Timmers and Curtis Fox.

The two-day summer camps will cover both on and off track coaching and feature a number of techniques to develop better racers. Topics such as driving technique, braking, passing, data analysis, kart maintenance and video analysis are very important for drivers to understand and will be discussed. In addition, parents are welcome and encouraged to take part in all the learning experiences the camp has to offer. Karting is a family sport and we recognize that so PRO encourage families to learn and work as a team.

The first camp opportunity will take place on July 23-24, following by the second camp on August 6-7, just over a week before Canada’s biggest karting event of the season.

Last year’s camp was more active with a large part of the curriculum involving some personal fitness training to help prepare your body and mind for racing. Racers can expect a lot more of that aspect this year as well as a soccer match and some other fun activities blended in amongst a great learning experience.

Spots are limited for both camps and those that are interested are advised to register soon. If a driver requires the use of a chassis, one can be provided at a cost, but it is more ideal for a driver to provide their own equipment for a better experience.

“Great camp! The highest density of learning and the most helpful and supportive team we have encountered yet in karting!”

-Douglas Chisholm

To learn more and to register online for the PRO Summer Camp at Mosport, head on over to https://www.professionalracingontario.com/summer-camp-.